5 clubs with the most Champions League goals

The Champions League is considered to be one of the most prestigious competitions in football. Playing with the best clubs from Europe's top-division leagues is a dream come true for any player.

That being said, qualifying for the Champions League is not an easy task. European clubs who have been regular participants in the competition have struggled massively to qualify in recent years.

European giants have dominated the Champions League

Ever since its formation in 1955 (previously called the European Cup until 1992), the competition has seen 22 different winners. European teams from the top five leagues have more than often ended up as the winners of the Champions League.

In its 66 years, the Champions League has seen a crazy amount of goals scored in some enthralling matches. On that note, let's take a look at the five European clubs that have scored the highest number of goals in the tournament:

#5 Juventus (462 goals)

Juventus have not enjoyed a lot of success lately

The Old Lady have been a massive force in Serie A. Having won Italy's top division title a record 36 times, the achievement speaks volumes of the club's consistency and success.

Juventus have won the Champions League twice in the history of the tournament. Their first victory came in the 1984-85 season while the second came in the 1995-96 season.

The Bianconeri have been unlucky to have ended up as the runners-up in the Champions League a record seven times. Interestingly, the Old Lady has seen the highest number of red cards in the history of the tournament, with a tally of 28 to their name.

90s Football @90sfootball Juventus with the Champions League and Intercontinental Cup, 1996. Juventus with the Champions League and Intercontinental Cup, 1996. https://t.co/A0w6L6y1Iu

Nevertheless, they are the second most successful Italian club in Europe. Having played 288 matches in the Champions League, Juventus have won 148 of those games. In those 288 matches to date, the Italian giants have scored a total of 462 goals.

Some of the highest goal scorers in the Champions League have played for Juventus. The list includes Alessandro Del Piero (the club's all-time leading goal-scorer), Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Filippo Inzaghi and the great Cristiano Ronaldo.

#4 Manchester United (522 goals)

Manchester United v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Final

Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football. Having won 20 league titles, the Red Devils have been immense in England's top-division. They have struggled since the retirement of their star manager Sir Alex Ferguson but nevertheless their success in the past cannot be undone.

United have more than often been a regular presence in the Champions League. In the 286 matches that they have played, the Red Devils have a win percentage of 54.9. They have been the Champions of Europe three times in the tournament's history. The first came in the 1967-68 season, the second in the 1998-99 season and the third in the 2007-08 season.

The 1998-99 season remains the best of the lot as Manchester United ended up winning the treble that season. What made it more special was the fashion in which United won it. After trailing by a goal for almost the entire 90 minutes against Bayern Munich at the Camp Nou, the Red Devils scored twice in stoppage time to secure the title.

OldTraffordFaithful @OTFaithful



🏆 Premier League

🏆 FA Cup

🏆 Champions League



The greatest club side England has ever seen! 🙌🇾🇪 Manchester United's 1998/99 season will forever be undefeated.🏆 Premier League🏆 FA Cup🏆 Champions LeagueThe greatest club side England has ever seen! 🙌🇾🇪 #mufc Manchester United's 1998/99 season will forever be undefeated.



🏆 Premier League

🏆 FA Cup

🏆 Champions League



The greatest club side England has ever seen! 🙌🇾🇪 #mufc https://t.co/byiFRRv8sG

Manchester United have been part of providing some of the most entertaining games in Champions League history. Their 7-1 win against Roma in the 2007-08 season was an utter delight.

In the 286 matches that Manchester United have played in the Champions League, they have managed to score 522 goals. This tally of 522 goals makes the Red Devils, the English club with the highest number of goals in the history of the tournament to date. Some of their most popular goalscorers in the European tournament include Cristiano Ronaldo, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Wayne Rooney.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith