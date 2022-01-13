5 clubs where Cristiano Ronaldo could end his career

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players to have graced the game.

The Portuguese, who turns 37 next month, has shown no signs of slowing down yet. Moving to the Premier League last summer at an age when most players retire or move to less competitive leagues says a lot about his mentality and stature.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has kept himself fit and productive over the years, which is very praiseworthy. However, father time eventually catches up with everyone, and the legendary attacker is no exception.

In fact, it wouldn't far be too far-fetched to say that Cristiano Ronaldo could call time on his illustrious career in the next two to three years. Of course, when he does that, he is certain to go down as one of the best in the game's history.

On that note, here's a look at five clubs where the iconic player could retire at:

#5 Juventus

The Portuguese has unfinished business in Turin.

Cristiano Ronaldo represented Juventus between 2018 and 2021. The attacker bagged an impressive 101 goals and 22 assists for the Bianconeri in 134 appearances across three seasons. He also won two Serie A titles, one Coppa Italia and two Italian Super Cups.

Unfortunately, he couldn't fulfil his dream of leading the Old Lady to a Champions League triumph before leaving for Manchester United last year. That suggests the Portuguese has unfinished business in Turin.

Although it somehow looks unlikely, the possibility of the attacker giving it a second try at the club and probably retiring there cannot be completely ruled out.

#4 Real Madrid

It wouldn't be a bad decision for Ronaldo to retire at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It goes without saying that Cristiano Ronaldo spent the brightest days of his career at Real Madrid. During his spell at the Santiago Bernabeu, the attacker contributed 450 goals and 132 assists in 438 games in all competitions across nine seasons.

He also led Los Blancos to four Champions League crowns, two La Liga titles, two Spanish Cups and many others. So the prospect of returning and eventually retiring at the club where he played his best football is quite enticing.

Thanks to his popularity there, the Portuguese could get a heroic welcome in the Spanish capital. It remains to be seen if such a move happens in the near future, though.

