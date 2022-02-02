5 clubs that failed to strengthen in the 2022 January transfer window despite needing reinforcements

The winter transfer window officially came to a close on 31 January. While clubs such as Juventus and Barcelona enjoyed a fruitful January, other teams were not quite as fortunate.

Although teams usually refrain from doing too much business in the winter, this season's window saw deals get completed and even fall through at a frantic pace.

Newcastle United and their new owners set the tone by shelling out over £90million on reinforcements. Meanwhile, Dusan Vlahovic's £70million move to Juventus was the most expensive move of the window.

Tottenham Hotspur and Antonio Conte suffered a frustrating few weeks as the club missed out on Luis Diaz and Adama Traore.

Ousmane Dembele has been linked with a host of teams yet now faces the prospect of watching the action in Spain from the bench for the next six months.

As teams gear up for business at the end of the campaign, we take a look at five clubs who required new signings but were simply unable to get it done:

#5 West Ham United

Declan Rice and co. have a big second half of the season coming up.

David Moyes' West Ham United have run into serious trouble after a strong start to the season. On the bright side, the Hammers are still in the FA Cup and will play in the knockout stages of the Europa League.

However, their Premier League form is worrying. The Hammers are on a two-game losing streak and are at real risk of being overtaken by the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and even Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Moyes' side have 37 points from 23 games, while Arsenal (36 from 21), Spurs (36 from 20) and Wolves (34 from 21) are breathing down their necks.

West Ham were tipped to make a real charge towards direct Champions League qualification but have fallen off and failed in the transfer window as well.

The Hammers were reportedly willing to spend close to £100million on Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha of Leeds United. Marcelo Bielsa, though, unsurprisingly decided against selling his best players, especially with Leeds facing the prospect of a relegation dogfight.

West Ham were also tipped with a move for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez but the deal did not materialize. The Hammers will now face a difficult second half of the campaign with no new additions and just one striker (Michail Antonio) in their squad.

#4 Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid are enduring a difficult campaign.

It has been a season to forget for Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid so far. Fortunately for Rojiblancos, most teams in the top half of the La Liga table have slipped up in recent weeks.

Atletico are fourth with 36 points despite having won just two of their last five league games. They also sneaked into the Champions League's Round of 16 with the skin of their teeth and will now face Manchester United.

Atletico's trademark defensive solidity has been missing this campaign. They have conceded 26 league goals so far, the second-most in the top half of the table. The defending champions conceded just 25 goals in 38 games last season on their way to the title. Despite the obvious frailties, the club failed to strengthen in the winter window.

Kieran Trippier departed for Newcastle United for £13.5million. Simeone's men have signed left-back Reinildo Mandava from Lille and 32-year-old right-back Daniel Wass from Valencia for a combined £5.1million fee.

Meanwhile, Barcelona, who are threatening to leapfrog Atletico, enjoyed an excellent January transfer window. Atletico and Simeone now face an uphill battle in the second half of the season.

