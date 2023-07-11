5 clubs that have generated the most income so far in the ongoing transfer market

The 2023 summer transfer market is currently buzzing with various deals being completed and negotiations ongoing between clubs for players. Clubs across Europe are revamping and bolstering their squads ahead of the new season.

Some of the top clubs in Europe have shown real intent in the market by doling out the cash to bring in their targets. As much as a club spends, it's also appropriate to balance the books by making profits by the side.

Income generated from player sales makes it possible for clubs to generate funds that can be used to sign more players as well as invest in other areas. It also helps to regulate the books as per the Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations which state that a club must not spend more than they generate.

Thus, this article will look at the five clubs that have generated the most profit so far in the current transfer window.

#5 Wolverhampton Wanderers - €92.05 million

Ruben Neves moved to Saudi Arabia for €50 million

Interestingly, Wolverhampton Wanderers are one of the clubs that have made the most income in the current transfer market. The Premier League side have raked in €92.05 million from player sales so far.

The sale of Ruben Neves to Al Hilal is the major reason for this rich income. The Portuguese midfielder was sold to the Saudi club for a staggering €55 million. Wolves have also sold centre-backs Conor Coady and Nathan Collins to Leicester City and Brentford respectively for a combined fee of €35.55 million.

Additionally, Japanese midfielder Hayao Kawambe transferred to Belgian club Standard Liege for €1.50 million.

#4 Sporting CP - €108 million

Sporting CP has made €108 million so far

Portuguese giants Sporting CP have also benefitted richly from player sales this summer. Leoes have raked in €108 million so far just from the sale of three players.

Highly-rated Uruguan midfielder Manuel Ugarte recently joined Paris Saint Germain (PSG) on a five yar-deal worth €60 million. The deal makes the Urugyuan the club's most expensive export, displacing Bruno Fernandes who was sold to Manchester United for €55 million.

Sporting has also earned €40 million from the permanent sale of Pedro Porro to Tottenham Hotspur this summer. Striker Tiago Tomas also joined VfL Wolfsburg for €8 million.

#3 Borussia Dortmund - €108 million

Real Madrid Unveil New Signing Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund are renowned for scouting young talents, grooming them into world-class quality, and cashing in on them later on. As per GOAL, since the 2000-01 season, the German club have made over €1.15 billion from players' sale.

Die Schwarzgelben has upheld its reputation as a selling club this summer by selling one of the club's best players Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid for a whopping €103 million plus add-ons.

The England international move to the Madrid club is currently the most expensive signing of the 2023 summer transfer window so far. Bellingham also becomes Dortmund's second-most expensive departure behind Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona (€140 million).

The Black and Yellows have also made €5 million from the sale of Ansgar Knauff to Eintracht Frankfurt.

#2 RB Leipzig - €133.50 million

Christopher Nkunku and Dominik Szoboszlai will play in the Premie League next season

Another club with the most income made so far is RB Leipzig. The 2023 DFB-Pokal winners have sold off two of their key stars namely Christopher Nkunku and Dominik Szoboszlai for mouth-watering figures.

Nkunku was roped in by Chelsea for €60 million while the Hungarian midfielder has been signed by Liverpool for a club-record departure fee of €70 million. Fringe goalkeeper Josep Martinez also completed a €3.50 million transfer to Serie A club Genoa.

#1 Chelsea - €220.80 million

Chelsea have generated the most income from player sales

It's not surprising to the Blues top of this list after eight first-team player departures so far this summer. After spending over €600 million the previous summer window, the London club really needed to trim down their bloated squad.

The need for a rebuild also became paramount following a disappointing 2022-23 season. Additionally, to avoid breaching the FFP rules, Chelsea had to sell off some of their best players to be able to make new signings.

The Blues have made a total of €220.80 million so far from players' sales this summer. Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, and Mateo Kovacic were sold to Premier League rivals Arsenal, Manchester United, and Manchester city respectively for a combined fee of €163.3 million.

An additional €57.5 million has also come in from the sales of Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Chelsea could still get more income from the possible exits of Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech. Both wingers have been linked to transfers to other clubs this summer.

