5 clubs with most goals in 2022

So far, 2022 has already been a very happening year with clubs fighting to achieve their respective ambitions. With the season ending not that far away across Europe, things are only going to spice up more with time.

The Premier League and Serie A are almost certain to witness a close showdown in the title race. It might even go to the last day of the season to decide the outcome of the 2021-22 campaign. The English top flight sees Manchester City lead Liverpool by one point at the top of the table, while in Serie A, AC Milan lead Inter Milan by two points.

Goals have come at regular intervals in 2022

Top clubs have continued to show their dominance in 2022 but there have been surprises across different competitions. Goals have come on a regular basis for some of the teams, which has in turn helped their respective causes.

With a good number of clubs showing consistency in front of goal, it has been an entertaining watch in 2022. Here, we take a look at the top teams who have found a great amount of success in scoring so far this calendar year.

Note: Clubs from Europe's top five leagues are considered

#5 Marseille

It is very unlikely that second-placed Marseille will be able to eliminate the 12-point gap between them and league leaders Paris Saint-Germain. That being said, they have had an impressive 2021-22 season.

They progressed into the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa Conference League after comprehensively beating PAOK Salonika. So far, Marseille have scored 42 goals across all competitions in 2022 and are looking good.

Dimitri Payet has been a key player for them when it comes to creating and scoring goals. He has scored 14 goals and made 12 assists in 40 appearances in all competitions this season. Three goals and two assists of them have come in 2022.

With some more consistency to their game, Marseille might go on to win the UEFA Europa Conference League this season.

#4 Chelsea

Chelsea were recently knocked out of the UEFA Champions League after losing 5-4 on aggregate to Real Madrid in the quarter-finals. The Blues gave a tough fight and were unlucky despite winning the second leg 2-3 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Their form may have been inconsistent this season but they have been quite consistent in scoring goals in 2022. So far this calendar year, the Blues have scored 47 goals in 23 matches.

Alex Goldberg @AlexGoldberg_ Goal Contributions — All Comps



1. Mason Mount — 25

2. Kai Havertz — 17

3. Timo Werner — 15

4. Hakim Ziyech — 13

Goal Contributions — All Comps

1. Mason Mount — 25
2. Kai Havertz — 17
3. Timo Werner — 15
4. Hakim Ziyech — 13
5. Reece James — 13

One of their best performances came against Southampton earlier this month when they registered a 0-6 victory away from home. The Blues will now try to secure their place in the Champions League for next season.

They are also alive in the FA Cup where they face Crystal Palace in the semi-finals on Sunday.

#3 Barcelona

Barcelona have drastically managed to turn around their form under the management of club legend Xavi. The Catalan club have been very impressive this calendar year as they recover from a bizarre first half of the campaign.

Despite their elimination from the UEFA Europa League, Barcelona do have a good chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season. They are second in La Liga table, 12 points behind Real Madrid with a game in hand.

They have managed to score 47 goals in 21 matches so far in 2022.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



What a signing Since making his LaLiga debut in February, NO player has scored more goals (8) in the league than Aubameyang.What a signing Since making his LaLiga debut in February, NO player has scored more goals (8) in the league than Aubameyang.What a signing 💫 https://t.co/oqdzbHdDmR

The highlight of their performance this calendar year would be registering a 0-4 victory over Real Madrid in the El Clasico. Barcelona will look to end this campaign on a good note and hope to bounce back strong next season.

#2 RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig have been very impressive in the 2021-22 season and a lot of it has to do with the form of young Christopher Nkunku. The Frenchman has been in stellar form this campaign, scoring 30 goals and registering 14 assists across all competitions so far. He has scored 10 goals and made eight assists in 2022 itself.

The German club are into the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal and have also qualified for the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League. With their attacking game-play, Leipzig definitely have a strong chance of winning silverware this campaign.

GOAL @goal Christopher Nkunku has more goals and assists this season than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo combined Christopher Nkunku has more goals and assists this season than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo combined 🔥 https://t.co/JiqOYRuoD2

So far, they have scored 48 goals across all competitions in 2022. With so much to fight for, it will be interesting to see how Leipzig finish the 2021-22 season.

#1 Liverpool

Liverpool have been an absolute delight to watch in the 2021-22 season. The Reds are strongly fighting for the Premier League title against Manchester City this campaign. it will be an interesting watch for the remainder of the season as City lead the Reds by just one point at the top.

The Reds are going strong across all competitions as they are yet to play in the FA Cup semi-finals and UEFA Champions League semi-finals. They have already won silverware this campaign by winning the EFL Cup and are definitely not an easy side to beat.

BabaIjebu @playbabaijebu Mo Salah - 28 Goals

Diogo Jota - 21 Goals

Sadio Mane - 16 Goals

Roberto Firmino - 11 Goals



Mo Salah - 28 Goals
Diogo Jota - 21 Goals
Sadio Mane - 16 Goals
Roberto Firmino - 11 Goals

Liverpool's attacking options are terrifying.

So far, Liverpool have scored 49 goals in 2022, scoring more than any other European club. They have been relentless and ruthless with their approach in attack and have found ways to score on a very regular basis. With their current form, it is very likely that they will at least add one more trophy to their collection this season.

