5 clubs Jadon Sancho could join this summer

Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
429   //    21 Mar 2019, 19:22 IST

Jadon Sancho has been linked with many clubs this season, United being one of them
Jadon Sancho is an 18-year-old right winger who currently plays for Borrusia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. He has also represented the England national team three times since his debut in October 2018.

Sancho began his footballing journey with Watford, a club he joined when he was seven years old. He would stick with the Hornets for a further eight years before being swooped up by Manchester City in 2015.

Sancho was a hot prospect at City and swiftly progressed through their youth teams, but he struggled to get close to the first team. Granted, he was only 16 at the time, but because of the talent he possessed, he had to be treated differently from the rest. Sancho was reportedly unsettled by what he may have viewed as the halting of his development, so when an offer came in from Borussia Dortmund, he surprisingly accepted.

City accepted a fee of around £9m and off he went. What he's managed to achieve in Germany is staggering, and illustrates that the best development a youth player can get is likely to be abroad where they can get into the first team for real action. Due to the fact that Premier League sides are filled to the brim with superstars, young prospects will always have a virtually impossible mission on their hands trying to break into the squad.

Sancho has featured in 26 matches for Borussia Dortmund this season, scoring eight goals and assisting fifteen -- truly remarkable stats for an 18-year-old. Naturally, heads have turned, and many believe that huge bids will fly in for Sancho in the summer, some which will be very difficult for Dortmund to turn down.

So, with that being said, here are the top five clubs Sancho is most likely to join next.

