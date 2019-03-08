5 Clubs Jose Mourinho Can Join And Lead To Glory

Can Jose Mourinho retain his stature?

Jose Mourinho has undoubtedly been one of the most successful managers since the turn of the century. Having led the likes of FC Porto and Inter Milan to Champions League glory, he made a name for himself as a shrewd tactician who could make the most of the limited resources at his disposal. His two tenures at Chelsea saw him winning three Premier League titles, and he also won the La Liga with Real Madrid in the 2011/12 season.

However, there is a growing consensus amongst the masses that Mourinho has lost his characteristic demeanor and charm that propelled him to the top despite having an unorthodox, pragmatic footballing philosophy. Ever since leaving Inter, he has failed to taste Champions League success and has won only two league titles too.

Moreover, he has now thrice consecutively lost the support of his dressing rooms. His recent stint at Manchester United came to a disgruntling end after a shambolic 3-1 defeat at Anfield. Here too, it was widely believed that Mourinho lost the support of Paul Pogba, who has undergone a radical change in form ever since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over the reins.

So, what lies next for Mourinho?

He has been partially working as a pundit on some football channels but it is well known that the Portuguese ace would be eager to get back to management again. After all, he has a legacy to fight for and also has to overturn his recent failure at United. Here, we look at five clubs which Mourinho could join and lead them to glory.

5: AS Roma

AS Roma were eliminated by FC Porto yesterday

AS Roma’s run to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League was one of the most enthralling tales of football last season.

Under the guidance of former player Eusebio de Fransesco, Roma completed a historic second leg comeback against Barcelona before bowing out against Liverpool in another closely contested match in the semi-finals.

Accordingly, there were high hopes surrounding the club this season too. However, the Italian side has been undergoing a disappointing season on both domestic and continental front so far. They were knocked out of the Champions League by FC Porto in the round of 16, which was followed by the sacking of de Fransesco as the head coach.

Though, the name of Cluadio Raneiri is doing the rounds to take over the interim manager’s slot, Jose could be another good option for the Serie A team. Mourinho has tasted incredible success at Italy with Inter Milan and Roma could provide him a good opportunity to strike his way back into limelight.

Historically, Mourinho has had better success whilst managing clubs with lower expectations and the mood at the Giallorossi isn’t the best currently.

The former United manager could join them with relatively lesser expectations and limelight, and thus work his way towards building a strong, tactically adept side, which he was initially known for.

