5 clubs with most league titles since 2000

Winning a league title is not an easy task, yet some of the top European clubs have mastered this art. Over the years, the top five European leagues have seen a number of clubs lay their hands on the league trophy.

While it is a massive achievement to win it once, many have managed to do it on a consistent basis. Leicester City showed in the 2015-16 season that any team can win a league title irrespective of their financial or squad strength by winning the Premier League.

Some of the top leagues have been very competitive

Over time, competition in Europe's top five leagues has only intensified. It has only gotten more difficult to win the league in the 21st century.

With technology and a more practical approach, even the least anticipated teams have managed to pull off an upset. Despite this, some of the top clubs have managed to win the league on a consistent basis this century. Here, we take a look at the great clubs who have registered the most number of league wins since 2000.

#5 Manchester United (8)

Manchester United v Aston Villa - Premier League

It has been a frustrating journey for Manchester United fans in recent years, especially after Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013. It has all gone downhill for the Red Devils since the 2012-13 season when they last won the Premier League.

Having won the league a record 20 times, United have surely been dominant in the past. They have triumphed in the Premier League eight times in the 21st century so far.

Interestingly, six of the eight victories have come in the first decade of the century. Manchester United will have to improve immensely if they are to stand a chance of winning the league in the near future.

#4 Real Madrid (8)

Real Madrid Celebrate Winning La Liga

Real Madrid are surely one of the biggest clubs in the world with their rich history and terrific achievements. Los Blancos have always had the best players and managers and the trend has continued in the 21st century.

The club have won La Liga a record 34 times so far. Out of the 34, eight of them have come since 2000. Only five teams have won the Spanish league in the 21st century, with Real Madrid being one of them.

Los Blancos are on their way to winning their ninth title this century. They sit at the top of the La Liga table with a 15-point lead over second-placed Barcelona, with only five games to spare. Unless, there is a dramatic losing run for the Spanish giants, Madrid are on course to win their 35th league title.

#3 Barcelona (10)

FC Barcelona v Levante UD - La Liga

The Catalan club have struggled in the 2021-22 season but have recovered well in the second half of the campaign. Dealing with the absence of Lionel Messi was never going to be easy and it is one of the reasons why Barcelona have had a tough time.

That being said, manager Xavi has done a decent job in reviving the club from a poor start since he took over in November. The Spanish giants have been a superpower in La Liga and are expected to strongly challenge for the title next season.

They have so far won the league 10 times in the 21st century. Their last league victory came in the 2018-19 season and it is time the Catalan club won it under Ernesto Valverde's management.

#2 Juventus (11)

Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A

Juventus have been a massive force in Serie A for a long time now. The Italian club have won the league a record 36 times so far and continue to be a big team in the league.

That being said, they have had their struggles in the 2021-22 season. With the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and a change in management, Juventus have found it difficult to find consistency on the pitch.

The Old Lady have won the league 11 times in the 21st century, including nine consecutive triumphs from the 2011-12 to 2019-20 season. Juventus will be looking to get back to winning ways next season onwards.

#1 Bayern Munich (17)

FC Bayern München v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

No club has been as dominant in their respective leagues as Bayern Munich have been in the Bundesliga. The Bavarian club have won the league a record 32 times and have only got more brutal with time.

The club have gone on a rampage since winning the league in the 2012-13 season. Ever since then, no team has been able to pose a decent challenge to outsmart the German giants.

Bayern Munich have won the Bundesliga a stunning 17 times since 2000. Interestingly, four other teams have won the league this century.

The Bavarians have also won the title this season with three games to play.

