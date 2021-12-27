5 clubs with the longest unbeaten away run in the Premier League

While away fixtures are troublesome in the Premier League, many clubs find rival stadiums to be their playground for creating records.

No Premier League club prefers an opponent's stadium over their own. It literally contradicts the concept of home advantage. Playing at a home ground gives the side an immense advantage which sometimes proves to be the minute difference in them winning a fixture.

However, in order to win the Premier League title, a team must be equally strong on the enemy turf as well. Many clubs have done this part successfully and have gone on to create records as well.

On that note, let's take a look at five clubs who have recorded the longest unbeaten away runs in the Premier League:

#5 Manchester City - 14 games

Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

If it wasn't for the huge takeover by the Abu Dhabi Group in 2008, Manchester City might still have been known as the 'noisy neighbours'. However, a significant number of changes have taken place since and they are undoubtedly one of the best clubs in the Premier League right now.

They started with a breakthrough under Roberto Mancini and are now asserting dominance under Pep Guardiola. Manchester City have won five Premier League titles in a span of just 10 years. They also hold a joint record for most EFL Cups (8) alongside rivals Liverpool. In fact, they won the cup four times in a row from 2018 to 2021.

Under the Spaniard, the club have created and broken innumerable records. Being the only club in the Premier League to register 100 points in a single season is one of the many few on the list.

In the 2017-18 season, Cityzens went on a 14-match unbeaten away streak which was broken by Liverpool in a thrilling encounter at Anfield (4-3). However, a month later City began a new streak which was carried onto the next season, only to be stopped by Chelsea at the same figure.

#4 Chelsea - 20 games

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

Chelsea hold the record for the longest unbeaten home run (86) in the Premier League. They also hold the record for one of the longest unbeaten away runs. Chelsea are also a club that has become a dominant force thanks to the Roman Abramovich takeover in 2003.

Chelsea won their first Premier League title in 2004-05 and became only the fifth side to win back-to-back titles after their triumph the following year. The year when the Blues registered their maiden league title also saw them go on an unbeaten away run of 19 games.

Chelsea's record was set under Jose Mourinho. It was bettered when the combined management of Avram Grant, Luis Felipe Scolari and Guus Hiddink produced an unbeaten away streak of 20 matches. The run started two days before Christmas 2007 and came to an end in January 2009. It ended after the eventual champions, Manchester United, defeated them 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

