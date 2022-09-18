5 clubs with the longest unbeaten streaks in the UEFA Champions League group stage 

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League (UCL) has already concluded the first two matchweeks of its group stages. While there have been some upsets along the way, most of the biggest clubs have already shown why they are the favorites to win Europe's coveted trophy again.

That being said, few clubs have managed to avoid defeats in the Champions League group stages. Given the size of the competition and the prestige of the clubs in the UCL, winning every single game is not an easy feat.

The group stage poses a difficult challenge for most clubs and a minor defeat or a shock upset is part and parcel of the tournament. These unexpected results also make it the spectacle it is.

However, there have been some clubs over the last two decades who have managed to avoid defeat in the group stages for long periods.

On that note, let's take a look at five clubs with the longest unbeaten streaks in the Champions League group stages.

#5 Barcelona (2009-2012) | 18 matches

Barcelona had one of the best teams of all-time during the Pep Guardiola, winning two Champions League titles in three seasons.

Pep Guardiola's Barcelona unit was regarded by Sir Alex Ferguson (as per The Guardian) as the "best team" his Manchester United side ever faced.

This is arguably the highest honor Guardiola's side could receive, apart from the bunch of trophies they won between 2009 and 2012. During this period, Barcelona won the Champions League twice, while getting to the semi-finals on the other two occasions.

This was largely made possible by their impeccable form in the group stages of Europe's most prestigious continental tournament.

After losing to Rubin Kazan in October 2009, the Blaugrana did not lose a single group-stage fixture until 2012, when Celtic did the unthinkable. Despite having minimal possession, the Scottish side defeated Barcelona 2-1, with goals from Victor Wanyama and Anthony Watt.

This ended the club's 18-game unbeaten streak in the group stage of the UCL. The Catalans notably won 46 points during that period.

#4 Manchester City (2018-2021) | 18 matches

Manchester City celebrate during a Champions League encounter against Shakhtar Donetsk

Another Pep Guardiola team, Manchester City have arguably played the most attractive football in the world over the last five years.

The Citizens may not have clinched the Champions League title yet but have won four out of the last five Premier League trophies. Their lack of success in the UCL has been down to poor tactical choices in the big games and a mere lack of concentration in a game or two.

However, this has only affected them in the knockout stages as they have been excellent in the group stages of the competition.

In fact, between 2018 and 2021, Man City managed to go unbeaten for 18 games. They ultimately succumbed to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Parc des Princes in September 2021. Lionel Messi and Co. produced a massive performance, with the Argentine scoring his first Champions League goal for PSG that night.

Regardless, these statistics might account for very little for Guardiola, who will be aiming to bring the coveted trophy to the Etihad Stadium this year. The Citizens have started their current Champions League campaign with two wins from two games.

#3 Barcelona (2016-2020) | 25 matches

Barcelona dominated the group stages of the Champions League once again between 2016 and 2020.

Barcelona have been one of the finest sides to watch in the UCL over the last fifteen years. Their slick tiki-taka football, led by now-former forward Lionel Messi, was a sight to behold, even when the team were not necessarily at the peak of their abilities.

A fine example of this was their stellar form in the group stages of the competition between 2016 and 2020.

After a 3-1 defeat by Manchester City at the Etihad in November 2016, Barcelona went unbeaten in the group stages for 25 games in a row. Although they never went on to win the competition during this period, their record in group-stage fixtures was still extremely commendable.

The Catalans were eventually beaten 3-0 by Juventus at the Nou Camp in December 2020. Cristiano Ronaldo's twin penalties sunk the Spanish giants, who lost top spot in their group due to that defeat.

#2 Real Madrid (2012-2017) | 30 matches

Real Madrid remain arguably the greatest club to have ever competed in the Champions League.

Real Madrid are the most successful side in Champions League/European Cup history, having won 14 titles so far.

They have incredibly lifted five of those titles over the last decade. This has been possible due to some charismatic performances throughout the tournament. Los Blancos' invincibility was not only visible in the knockout stages as they also often dominated the group stages of the competition.

In fact, between 2012 and 2017, Real Madrid managed to go unbeaten for 30 games in a row in the group stages of the Champions League. During this period, they annihalated most teams in Europe.

But all good things must come to an end and their streak did too after Tottenham Hotspur defeated them 3-1 at White Hart Lane in November 2017. Dele Alli scored twice on the night, with Cristiano Ronaldo netting a late consolation.

#1 Bayern Munich (2017-2022) | 30 matches

Bayern Munich hold the best unbeaten record in the group stages of the Champions League.

Bayern Munich are the most successful club in Germany and have also enjoyed tremendous success in Europe, winning the Champions League on six occasions.

They have started the tournament on the right foot this season as well by winning against both Inter Milan & Barcelona in the group stages. This has led to their unbeaten streak stretching to 30 games, a record they now hold jointly with Real Madrid, who managed to do so between 2012 and 2017.

Since losing 3-0 to PSG in September 2017, Bayern have handed some damaging defeats to teams over the last five years. The Bavarians will take on Viktoria Plzen in their next group-stage fixture and are expected to set a new UCL group-stage record, which is likely to last for a while.

Moreover, given the quality at their disposal, it would not surprise anyone if Bayern extended their unbeaten streak even further over the next two seasons.

