The Premier League is one of the most competitive leagues in the history of football.

Therefore, managers of English clubs are often under immense pressure to get the best out of their teams with respect to results and performances. Job security is a luxury in the Premier League.

Premier League managers are often expected to perform miracles on the pitch. Some miracles with a view to avoiding relegation to a lower league. And others, to challenge for the ultimate prize in English competition - the Premier League title.

Hence, the teams in England's top flight are no strangers to changing leadership off the pitch to get results on it.

5 clubs who have had the most number of managers in Premier League history

Note: This includes managerial changes in the Premier League only.

#5 Leicester City - 9 managers

Chelsea v Leicester City: The Emirates FA Cup Final

Leicester City are a club who have risen through the hierarchy of the English game. Ever since the club won promotion for the 2014-15 Premier League season, they have maintained their status as mid-table finishers.

In 2016, under the experienced leadership of Claudio Ranieri, Leicester City won the Premier League and surprised many of their English and European rivals.

It was a season to remember for the Foxes as the club went from a team fighting for survival in the league to winning the greatest prize.

Since then, Leicester have been on the periphery of England's top six sides. Throughout the years, they have changed their managers over nine times.

Brendan Rodgers, the current manager, holds the highest win percentage of 51.22% across the managers hired by the club.

#4 Newcastle United - 11 managers

Newcastle United v Barnsley - Sky Bet Championship

Newcastle United are another English club with a massive history and support on their side. In the early seasons of the Premier League under manager Bryan Robson, Newcastle were a top-three side. They had one of England's brightest talents in Alan Shearer as their striker.

However, under the ownership of Mike Ashley in recent years, the club have struggled on the pitch and even faced relegation. Now, with the Saudi acquisition of the club confirmed, they are set to get back to the top again.

Rafael Benitez is a manager who deserves much praise for having managed survival for the club. Kevin Keegan is the manager who boasts the highest win percentage of 54.98% in the Premier League for Newcastle United.

