5 clubs that have received the most money from FIFA from their players competing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has been a crazy rollercoaster ride, with several underdogs trumping some heavyweights of the game. All of the thrilling action we've gotten has only been possible due to players putting up some brilliant displays across this month-long tournament.

Their performances have not only benefitted their country but their domestic clubs as well.

Premier League clubs have made good money from the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Domestic clubs are paid by FIFA each day as long as one of their players competes at the FIFA World Cup. This amount is split into three ways, with 1/3 of the money going to the respective players' former clubs as well.

Premier League clubs are reportedly being paid approximately £10,000 per day by FIFA, given the number of days their players have spent or continued to spend in the tournament.

On that note, let's take a look at the five clubs that have received the most money from FIFA from their players competing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#5 Liverpool | $1.8 million

Virgil Van Dijk & Trent Alexander-Arnold in action for Liverpool

Liverpool will certainly be pleased with the 2022 FIFA World Cup as plenty of their stars have received a much-needed rest.

Mohamed Salah's Egypt and Andy Robertson's Scotland failed to qualify for the tournament, while Roberto Firmino and Thiago Alcantara were not selected by their nations. Luis Diaz, meanwhile, missed out due to a long-term injury.

However, the likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Darwin Nunez, Alisson, Fabinho and a few others did make the trip to Qatar. With Brazil, England and the Netherlands all making it to the quarter-finals, Liverpool have earned $1.8 million from FIFA so far.

This amount is bound to increase with Ibrahima Konate still representing finalists France, who are looking to win their second consecutive FIFA World Cup.

#4 Tottenham Hotspur | $2.4 million

Richarlison and Hugo Lloris (right) impressed for their respective countries at the World Cup

Tottenham Hotspur have a bunch of players representing their respective countries at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Many of them did well and staged deep runs, while a few are still in the reckoning ahead of the final on December 18.

Hugo Lloris has captained France to another FIFA World Cup final, where he will meet Argentina's Cristian Romero. Both players have been vital to their respective teams' success at the tournament so far.

Ivan Perisic narrowly missed out on the same opportunity after Croatia got knocked out in the semi-final by La Albiceleste. Harry Kane and Eric Dier were also part of the England contingent that reached the quarter-finals, while Richarlison played a massive role in helping Brazil reach the same stage.

Son Heung-min notably played a key role in helping South Korea reach the Round of 16.

With a few others also playing a part for their nation, Tottenham have managed to earn $2.4 million thanks to their players being at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#3 Manchester United | $2.65 million

Raphael Varane (left) and Harry Maguire have been among the best defenders at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Manchester United have also received $2.6 million from FIFA in the past month, with many of their stars performing well at the tournament in Qatar.

Harry Maguire, who has hardly featured for the Red Devils this season, played a pivotal role in England reaching the quarter-finals. Fellow centre-backs Raphael Varane (France) and Lisandro Martinez (Argentina) are FIFA World Cup finalists.

Meanwhile, Casemiro, Antony (both Brazil), Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot (both Portugal) also helped their countries reach the quarter-finals.

The Red Devils could have earned slightly more had they not terminated Cristiano Ronaldo's contract just days before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#2 Chelsea | $2.86 million

Hakim Ziyech led Morocco to an unexpected World Cup semifinal run in Qatar

Chelsea had quite the representation at this year's FIFA World Cup.

Mateo Kovacic reached the semi-finals with Croatia while Thiago Silva, in what is likely to be his last World Cup, led Brazil to the quarter-finals. The English trio of Conor Gallagher, Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling were all part of the Three Lions side that got knocked out in the quarter-finals.

Christian Pulisic was also a standout performer for the USA, while Kai Havertz (Germany) and Edouard Mendy (Senegal) put in mixed performances at the tournament.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Hakim Ziyech has had a standout World Cup. Not only is he clearly enjoying his football but offering a bit of everything: goals, assists, dribbles, vision, tackles, interceptions and leadership. If he shows this kind of form at Chelsea he'll be an automatic starter in no time. Hakim Ziyech has had a standout World Cup. Not only is he clearly enjoying his football but offering a bit of everything: goals, assists, dribbles, vision, tackles, interceptions and leadership. If he shows this kind of form at Chelsea he'll be an automatic starter in no time.👏 https://t.co/1Qk6vPbtQS

However, the most valiant successful Chelsea player at this World Cup was Hakim Ziyech. The former AFC Ajax winger's contributions were vital to Morocco's incredible run to the tournament's semifinals.

Ziyech, who has struggled for game-time at Stamford Bridge, could get a new lease of life after his fantastic form on the biggest stage in international football. He scored once and assisted once in six matches for the Atlas Lions, who lost to reigning champions France in the last four.

Overall, Chelsea picked up $2.86 million at this World Cup, a number that could have been higher had it not been for some of their injured stars. N'Golo Kante, Wesley Fofana and Ben Chilwell all notably missed out on the tournament due to various injuries.

#1 Manchester City | $4 million

Julian Alvarez has been one of Argentina's best players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Manchester City have received $4 million from FIFA so far, with the reigning Premier League champions being heavily represented at the 2022 World Cup.

Julian Alvarez has certainly been one of the standout stars for finalists Argentina, having scored four times in five matches in his maiden FIFA World Cup. Ederson played just once for Brazil, who made the quarterfinals, as did England with Kyle Walker and John Stones.

Portugal, featuring City trio Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo and Ruben Dias, also crashed out in the last eight.

Rodri and Aymeric Laporte helped Spain qualify for the Round of 16, but couldn't take them further. Meanwhile, Kevin De Bruyne looked a shadow of himself as Belgium were knocked out in the group stages. Ilkay Gundogan's Germany also failed to make the knockout.

Tom Young @TomYoungSJ Manchester City paid £14m for Julian Alvarez.



FOURTEEN MILLION POUNDS. Manchester City paid £14m for Julian Alvarez.FOURTEEN MILLION POUNDS. https://t.co/8D4Oa17WSs

The Citizens had a good 2022 World Cup, with one of their team members in Alvarez also standing a chance of bringing the trophy home. Meanwhile, the rest will prepare for the remainder of the club season with a refreshed Erling Haaland, whose Norway team didn't qualify for the tournament.

