5 clubs who did recruit well this season

Dembele created more chances this season (63) than any other Dortmund player going forward

In a season which has seen both Feyenoord and Monaco win their first top flight titles this century and Leipzig earn Champions League football, unpredictability has played centre stage. Whilst some clubs have crumbled under expectation, others have risen to the occasion and the success of a football club can almost always be traced back to its start-of-season wheelings-and-dealings.

Whether operating on a shoestring budget or blessed with millions-upon-millions to spend, there are some clubs which are just simply better at spending their money and spotting top talent season after season.

Now in the typical post-season analytical phase, it’s the perfect time to assess the transfers made by clubs across the continent back in August and rank the five clubs who recruited best this term… #5 Borussia Dortmund: A-