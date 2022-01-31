5 highest spending clubs during the January transfer window (2022)

We are more than halfway into the current football season and title races across Europe are heating up. The January transfer window has seen several big clubs make a move and fans will be itching to see the new stars perform for their clubs.

While more grandiose transfers are usually made over the summer, the January transfer window provides a means for clubs to improve their sides mid-way into the season. Winter signings have often proved to be a blessing for clubs, pulling them out of sticky situations.

The January transfer window is coming to a close and it is time to find out which clubs have gotten the best deals so far. With a lot to play for at both ends of the table, the final half of the football season promises to be exhilarating.

Let us now take a look at the five teams who have spent the most money in the January transfer window-

#5 Everton : €38 million

Everton are a club in hot water.

The atmosphere around Goodison Park has turned negative of late. Everton have been struggling to string together wins this season and there have been issues off the pitch as well. Rafa Benitez couldn’t work his magic and was sacked after just six months in charge of the club.

They spent €38 million in January and have brought in two wing-backs to reinforce their defense. The first signing by the club was that of Nathan Patterson from Rangers. Everton paid €15 million plus add-ons for the right back. Dynamo Kyiv left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko was next in line, for whom a fee of close to €21 million was paid.

Everton have won just five Premier League games this season and are 16th in the league. Their recent form has been abysmal, and newly appointed Frank Lampard has his work cut out for him.

#4 Liverpool: €45 million

Liverpool football club are making the right moves.

While many expected Liverpool to have a quiet December-January period, the club have shown the world what they are capable of both on and off the football pitch. Their transfer business has shown that owners FSG are committed to helping the club fight for trophies.

Liverpool have spent €45 million in the January transfer window. They have brought Portos’ Luis Diaz on board after fighting off competition from Tottenham Hotspur. The 25-year-old Colombian is a prolific goalscorer and will be an invaluable asset to Jurgen Klopp’s side. He has scored 14 goals and provided five assists in 18 Liga Bwin appearances.

Liverpool are currently second in the league and can close the gap with Man City to just six points if they win their game in hand. Many expected the Reds to crumble without the presence of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah, but they have managed the situation phenomenally.

