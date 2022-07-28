5 clubs that have spent the most since 2000

Football has arguably changed for the better since 2000. The game has become tangibly more appealing, players have more control over their fate, and clubs are happier than ever to splurge on the personnel they need.

The action does not end at the end of the campaign anymore as fans have mouth-watering transfer market action to look forward to during the off-season.

Today, we will take a look at a few teams that have dominated the off-season conversation since the turn of the century. We will look at five massive clubs that have splurged the most and signed the biggest players since 2000.

Now, without further ado, let’s get to it.

Source: Transfermarkt (2)

Special note: We have only counted transfers from the summer of 2000. Loan deals have also been taken into account.

#5 Real Madrid - €2268 million

Cadiz CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander

Real Madrid have a reputation for being one of the heaviest spenders in the world. Draped in their famous all-white kit, Los Blancos have mesmerized generations of footballers, luring them with their decorated history and a promising future.

Since 2000, Real Madrid have spend €2268 million to reinforce their squad, completing 224 transfers.

Eden Hazard, who was signed from Chelsea for a €115 million fee in 2019, is the club’s most expensive acquisition of all time. Gareth Bale, who left Tottenham Hotspur for the Whites in 2013, is second on the list, with a price tag of €101 million.

Signed from Manchester United for €94 million in 2009, Cristiano Ronaldo, who is widely hailed as the best transfer of all time, is the third-most expensive arrival in Madrid’s history.

Buoyed by their Galacticos, Los Merengues have won 32 trophies since 2000, including eight La Liga titles and six Champions League trophies, amongst other honors.

#4 Juventus - €2300 million

Udinese Calcio v Juventus - Serie A

Italian powerhouse Juventus are one of the most decorated teams in the business.

Thanks to their fine academy and sound finances, Juventus have always had a constant supply of talented individuals and players who have helped them to important trophies. Since 2000, Juventus have spent €2300 million on incomings, completing a total of 815 signings.

Signed from Real Madrid for a €117 million fee in 2018, Ronaldo is Juventus’ most expensive transfer in history. Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid striker partner, Gonzalo Higuain, occupies second place, with him signing for an eye-popping €90 million fee from local rivals Napoli in 2016.

In third, there is Matthijs de Ligt, who arrived at the club from Ajax for an €85.5 million fee in 2019.

Juventus have won 24 trophies since 2000, including 11 Serie A titles and five Italian Cups.

#3 Barcelona - €2341 million

FC Barcelona v Juventus

Thanks to their excellent academy, La Masia, Barcelona have long had the privilege of developing and fielding some of the best players in the world.

Whenever talented academy graduates are in short supply, they tend to turn to the market and bring home some of the most sought-after stars in the world. Since 2000, Barca have spent €2341 million on arrivals, completing 225 transfers.

Unfortunately, the Blaugrana have not had much luck with big-money signings, with all three of their biggest purchases failing to live up to the hype. Purchased from Borussia Dortmund for €140 million in the summer of 2017, Ousmane Dembele is their most expensive player in history.

In second, there’s Philippe Coutinho, who joined from Liverpool for €135 million in 2018. Antoine Griezmann is Barcelona’s third-most expensive player in history, with him signing from Atletico Madrid for a staggering €120 million in 2019.

The Catalans have been wildly successful, both at domestic and continental levels since 2000.

They have won a whopping 35 trophies this century, including 10 La Liga titles, four Champions League trophies, and seven Spanish Cups.

#2 Manchester City - €2453 million

Bayern Munich v Manchester City - Pre-Season Friendly

From winning two English league titles in 132 years to bagging six in the last decade, Premier League holders Manchester City have come quite far.

Their recent success was instigated by Abu Dhabi United Group Investment and Development Limited, which took ownership of the club in 2008. Since the takeover, City have spent a whopping €2453 million to complete 447 transfers, many of which have helped the Cityzens to unparalleled domestic success.

Jack Grealish, who was signed for a British record €117.5 million fee last summer, is Manchester City’s most expensive acquisition.

In second place is club legend Kevin de Bruyne, who was purchased for €76 million from Wolfsburg in 2015.

Centre-back Ruben Dias occupies the third spot with his €68 million price tag. He was signed from Benfica ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Manchester City have won 17 trophies since the start of the century, including six Premier League titles and six EFL Cups.

#1 Chelsea - €2537 million

Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Premier League giants Chelsea have been the highest-spending club since the turn of the century.

Before Russian-Israeli billionaire Roman Abramovich took over the club in 2003, Chelsea used to have a much humbler background. They had a few great players at their disposal, but rarely made waves in the transfer window. Since 2003, it has been a different story altogether.

So far, the Blues have spent €2537 million in transfers, confirming 497 arrivals since the summer of 2000. Romelu Lukaku, who was signed from Inter Milan for an eye-popping €113 million fee last summer, is their most expensive acquisition in history.

Kai Havertz, who joined from Bayer Leverkusen for €80 million in the summer of 2020, is the second-most expensive player in the club’s history.

Raheem Sterling, meanwhile, is the biggest signing of the ongoing Todd Boehly era, occupying third place with a €70million price tag.

Their lavish spending has helped them to 22 trophies since 2000, including five Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies.

