5 clubs that still need to do business this transfer window

The 2021-22 season is upon us and some clubs are still in dire need of change if they are to improve upon their performance from last campaign.

With less than a month to go until the summer transfer window shuts, clubs will desperately be on the look-out to sign new players and strengthen their squad. There are also clubs who will be looking to clear out deadwood from their squad in order to raise funds.

Many clubs across Europe have assessed how their 2020-21 season panned out to identify clear weaknesses in their squad which they have to address. However, there are still some sides that are yet to do so. Without further ado, here are five clubs who still need to do business in this transfer window:

#5 Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has a lot of work to do at Arsenal

Arsenal endured a disappointing 2020-21 campaign. The Gunners finished 8th in the Premier League and will not be playing European football for the first time in 26 years. Mikel Arteta has a lot of problems to address in his squad and is running out of time to do so.

Out of the signings that Arsenal have made so far, Ben White is the only one that is an immediate starter. Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga have huge futures ahead of them, but do not seem ready to play every week for the Gunners.

Arsenal are looking to sell players to raise funds, but have found it difficult so far. Granit Xhaka looked destined to leave for Serie A outfit Roma earlier this summer, but is now reportedly set to sign a contract extension. Players like Hector Bellerin, Sead Kolasinac, Joe Willock, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah are all set to depart this summer.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta is desperately in the hunt for an attacking midfielder who can provide competition to Emile Smith Rowe. Apart from that, the Gunners still need to find a right-back to replace Bellerin. They will also potentially need a new striker if Alexandre Lacazette decides to leave the club this summer.

The Gunners need to bring in the right players to ensure that last season's disaster is not repeated. However, at the moment, Arsenal don't look good enough to be back to challenging for a top four finish in the Premier League.

Arsenal end pre-season with defeats against Chelsea & Tottenham. They were good in the first half, average in the second. Same old story in the final third. No surprise really considering it's the same attacking players out there. They need something more, quickly. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) August 8, 2021

#4 Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp needs to find a replacement for Giorginio Wijnaldum

Injuries derailed Liverpool's title defense in the 2020-21 season. The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Jordan Henderson missed extended periods of time last time out. The two central defenders sustained season-ending injuries early on in the campaign.

Liverpool have addressed their defensive issues to an extent by bringing in Ibrahima Konate earlier this summer. However, squad depth is still an issue for Jurgen Klopp's side. The Reds are preparing to lose the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri, Divock Origi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer and will have to bring in players to replace them on the bench.

Liverpool also have the huge task of bringing in a replacement for the now departed Giorginio Wijnaldum. The Dutchman signed for French giants PSG earlier this summer and was an integral cog in Klopp's side.

The Reds are in dire need of an out-and-out striker as well. Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota have led the line for Liverpool in the past, but none of them are recognized centre-forwards. Bringing in a striker would allow Liverpool to have another source of goals, something which Firmino and Jota aren't renowned for.

If they were to bring in these reinforcements before the transfer window closes, one can expect Liverpool to be back in contention for the Premier League title.

🚨 NEW: It has been made clear that Liverpool would only dip into the transfer market if Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri departed Anfield. #awlive [liverpool echo] — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) August 8, 2021

