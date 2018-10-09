5 clubs which could sign Adrien Rabiot in January

Rabiot has reportedly turned down an offer for the third time this summer

Adrien Rabiot is one of Paris Saint-Germain's most important midfielders, but they haven't been able to tie him down with a new contract.

The new contract involved wages of €9 million per year, including bonuses, but a difference of opinion with sporting director Antero Henrique is not helping things.

The 23 year old is one of the most promising young midfielders in the world right now, and his current situation could spark a flurry of bids from clubs vying for his signature in January.

If he agrees a pre-contract agreement with another team in the winter, PSG would lose him for free next summer, thanks to his contract expiring in June.

In the current transfer market, Rabiot could prove to be an incredible bargain for a club in need of a central midfielder. Here are 5 teams that should try to sign him.

#5 Liverpool

A replacement for Milner

Jurgen Klopp roped in two midfielders this summer - Fabinho from Monaco and Naby Keita from RB Leipzig.

Fabinho is yet to make an appearance in the Premier League this season, and it looks like Klopp still prefers his trusted trio of James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Georginho Wijnaldum.

Milner has been a cornerstone of the current Liverpool side ever since he joined them from Manchester City in 2015. He has played every match so far this season, contributing 2 goals and 2 assists.

But the veteran Englishman will turn 33 next January, and Klopp needs to sort out a replacement for him soon.

Rabiot is a well-rounded midfielder known not only for his passing and play-making abilities, but also for his aerial strength, tackles, and interceptions.

Signing him for free in January would be a huge coup for The Reds, and also signal intent to their Premier League rivals.

