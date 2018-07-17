5 clubs who have done the best transfer business so far in this summer window

Ronaldo's transfer to Juventus is the talk of the footballing world at the moment

For the last one month, the football world was busy with the FIFA World Cup and as a result, the transfers were moving at a very slow pace even though the window is open.

For the Premier League clubs, the summer transfer window closes on August 9 and yet Chelsea have only signed Jorginho for the first team amidst speculations over the future of Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois. Tottenham Hotspur on the other hand, haven’t signed a single player yet!

While some clubs are moving at a sluggish pace in the transfer window, others have wasted no time in bolstering their squad. Liverpool, for example, have signed Fabinho, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri. There is also a good chance they will add Nabil Fekir and a goalkeeper to the squad before the end of the window.

On that note, we have picked five clubs from Europe’s top 5 leagues who have wasted no time in conducting their summer transfer business and have done so in a brilliant manner.

#5 Arsenal

Arsenal have signed five first-team players so far

Unai Emery hasn’t wasted any time to get the post-Wenger era at Arsenal up and running. He has already signed five first-team players to plug the holes in the squad and most of them are in the hope of improving a leaky defence.

His first signing, Stephan Lichtsteiner, brings a lot of top-flight experience to the Arsenal squad and playing alongside the Swiss captain can help a player like Bellerin improve his game.

Emery’s second signing was Bayern Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno. The addition of the German shot-stopper was key as Arsenal struggled in that department despite the presence of Petr Cech and David Ospina in the squad.

Arsenal’s third summer signing was Sokratis Papastathopoulos. The addition of the Greek central defender was crucial as Laurent Koscielny is out injured for a long period, Shkodran Mustafi put in erratic performances last season and the other two central defenders in the side are Rob Holding and Calum Chambers.

However, the most important signing so far has to be that of young Uruguayan defensive midfielder Lucas Torreira. Arsenal fans have been crying out for a defensive midfielder for years and Emery has addressed that issue in his very first transfer window.

Arsenal have also signed 19-year-old French midfielder Mattéo Guendouzi from Lorient, but he should be considered one for the future.

The Gunners may not be done with their transfer business yet as Emery might be looking to add a winger to the squad before the window closes.

