5 coaching jobs which Jose Mourinho could take up next

The sacked one!

The self-proclaimed Special One is no longer as special as he once was and currently finds himself out of the coaching job.

This has created a lot of online banter, with detractors referring to him as the sacked one, while a global pizza brand humorously sent a tweet to United asking for a reference for a job application submitted by a 'J Mourinho' minutes after he had been sacked.

Mourinho's United sack has been a long time coming, as his negative style of football coupled with his constant clashes with his players, the media and board meant the situation at United was so hostile as to be no longer tenable.

To make matters worse, this has been a recurring theme in recent years for the Portuguese gaffer, as Mou lost his jobs at his previous two jobs in Real Madrid and Chelsea in like manner, having fallen out with key members of the dressing room at both clubs.

The acrimonious nature of his departures in recent years means that many consider Mourinho's managerial career at the top level to be finished, as United represented his last opportunity to redeem his image and it was a test which he failed woefully.

However, with 25 trophies won, Jose Mourinho is one of the most successful managers of all time (only five managers throughout history have won more) and this trophy haul shows that he is undoubtedly a tactical genius.

Even though his methods of getting his wins are not everybody's cup of tea and for all the claims of his stock has dropped, there are many roles which could still open up for him.

In this piece, we take a look at five jobs which Mourinho could take up next:

#5 Inter Milan

Luciano Spalletti is the current manager of Inter Milan

In just two years in the Inter dugout, Jose Mourinho guaranteed his place in the annals of the club by winning five trophies during his stay there, chief of which was the treble won in 2010 of the Serie A, Coppa Italia and UCL. It made Inter have the unique distinction of becoming only the sixth club in history and first Italian team to achieve that unique feat.

Mourinho is still fondly revered by fans of Inter and further endeared himself to the hearts of the Nerazzurri faithful when he brandished three fingers to fans of the eternal enemy Juventus at their own stadium, reminding them of his treble win with Inter (a feat Juve is yet to match).

For all the seeming progress made by Inter Milan under Juliano Spalletti who guided them back to the Champions League for the first time since Mou himself did so in 2010, there are many among the Inter fans who believe 59-year-old Italian manager is not the right coach to take Inter Milan back to their previous heights.

With the goodwill enjoyed by Jose at Inter, a chance to return to the San Siro might prove too tempting to resist, although he would do well to remember his love affair which went awry at the second time of asking.

