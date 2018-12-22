×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 coaching jobs which Jose Mourinho could take up next

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
698   //    22 Dec 2018, 14:42 IST

The sacked one!
The sacked one!

The self-proclaimed Special One is no longer as special as he once was and currently finds himself out of the coaching job.

This has created a lot of online banter, with detractors referring to him as the sacked one, while a global pizza brand humorously sent a tweet to United asking for a reference for a job application submitted by a 'J Mourinho' minutes after he had been sacked.

Mourinho's United sack has been a long time coming, as his negative style of football coupled with his constant clashes with his players, the media and board meant the situation at United was so hostile as to be no longer tenable.

To make matters worse, this has been a recurring theme in recent years for the Portuguese gaffer, as Mou lost his jobs at his previous two jobs in Real Madrid and Chelsea in like manner, having fallen out with key members of the dressing room at both clubs.

The acrimonious nature of his departures in recent years means that many consider Mourinho's managerial career at the top level to be finished, as United represented his last opportunity to redeem his image and it was a test which he failed woefully.

However, with 25 trophies won, Jose Mourinho is one of the most successful managers of all time (only five managers throughout history have won more) and this trophy haul shows that he is undoubtedly a tactical genius.

Even though his methods of getting his wins are not everybody's cup of tea and for all the claims of his stock has dropped, there are many roles which could still open up for him.

In this piece, we take a look at five jobs which Mourinho could take up next:

#5 Inter Milan

Luciano Spalletti is the current manager of Inter Milan
Luciano Spalletti is the current manager of Inter Milan
Advertisement

In just two years in the Inter dugout, Jose Mourinho guaranteed his place in the annals of the club by winning five trophies during his stay there, chief of which was the treble won in 2010 of the Serie A, Coppa Italia and UCL. It made Inter have the unique distinction of becoming only the sixth club in history and first Italian team to achieve that unique feat.

Mourinho is still fondly revered by fans of Inter and further endeared himself to the hearts of the Nerazzurri faithful when he brandished three fingers to fans of the eternal enemy Juventus at their own stadium, reminding them of his treble win with Inter (a feat Juve is yet to match).

For all the seeming progress made by Inter Milan under Juliano Spalletti who guided them back to the Champions League for the first time since Mou himself did so in 2010, there are many among the Inter fans who believe 59-year-old Italian manager is not the right coach to take Inter Milan back to their previous heights.

With the goodwill enjoyed by Jose at Inter, a chance to return to the San Siro might prove too tempting to resist, although he would do well to remember his love affair which went awry at the second time of asking.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Sergio Ramos Cristiano Ronaldo Jose Mourinho Football Top 5/Top 10
Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Elvis is an avid football fan, who has followed the sport dedicatedly for over 15 years. His passion lies with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, while his all-time favorite player is Raul Gonzalez. He watches all football matches, but has a bias for international football. He understands that the end justifies the means in football, and results are all that matters, but prefers the results being gotten in an aesthetic manner. His writing reflects the way he lives his life, open-ended, with room for differing opinions. Other pastimes include reading and exploring the world. If you have a passion for the game like he does, connect with him across all platforms and share views.
5 reasons why Jose Mourinho failed at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
After Manchester United sack, what lies next for Jose...
RELATED STORY
Florentino loves Jose! - Mijatovic says Mourinho could...
RELATED STORY
Jose Mourinho and Premier League: Is the ‘Special One’ on...
RELATED STORY
Mourinho sacked: Where next for the axed Manchester...
RELATED STORY
5 managers who got the better of Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Reports: Jose Mourinho blocked Manchester United's move...
RELATED STORY
5 huge moves that could take place in the January...
RELATED STORY
Mourinho sacked: Real Madrid's Marcelo lauds 'great...
RELATED STORY
Casillas not telling truth about Real Madrid bust-up,...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us