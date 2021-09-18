5 most complete midfielders in football right now (2021)

They say that a game of football is often won in midfield and it's not very far from the truth. The bits and pieces that the strikers might salvage inside the area or a flurry of last-ditch tackles in their own defensive third can only get a team so far.

To dominate games, teams need technically deft midfielders who can control the proceedings from the centre of the park. There are different kinds of midfielders and each position in midfield comes with its own variants.

For example, there can be defensive midfielders whose job is to destroy opposition attacks while that of another could be to conduct play from a deep-lying position. Casemiro is a destroyer while Sergio Busquets is a deep-lying playmaker.

It changes from team to team but every team can use versatile and technically proficient players who can play anywhere across the midfield. This lends to a greater degree of flexibility to the side and it facilitates better in-game management as well.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the most complete midfielders in football right now.

#5 Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint-Germain)

Georginio Wijnaldum snubbed Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain as a free-agent this summer. The Dutchman was a very important player for Liverpool since joining in 2016 up until he left a few months ago. He was a vital cog in the side that won the Champions League and the Premier League titles in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons respectively.

Wijnaldum is a hard-working midfielder whose technical abilities enable him to slot anywhere in midfield. He has played as a pivot in midfield, providing cover to his backline. Wijnaldum shines as a central midfielder who can press high up the pitch.

He loves breaking up play and the defensive side of his game is well-rounded. He also has a knack for making late and effective runs into the box to score some vital goals for his team.

#4 Franck Kessie (AC Milan)

Franck Kessie is one of Serie A's best midfielders. The Ivorian midfielder is a man of many talents and usually plays as part of a double pivot in midfield. But more importantly, Kessie is the glue that holds AC Milan together.

The 24-year-old is an all-action midfielder. He is usually the one that starts the high-press. He is adept at passing through the lines and is thus a great ball progressor. Kessie is also often seen bombing forward to join in attack.

He has a strong physical presence and uses his body well to shield the ball and this enables him to be a good ball-carrier as well. Kessie is also an extremely fit footballer with his durability being an attribute worthy of commendation. He played the most minutes of any outfield player for Milan in the 2020-21 season.

Kessie scored 13 goals and provided six assists in 37 Serie A appearances last term.

