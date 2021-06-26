 5 most consistent footballers in the world

Professional football comes with its own set of challenges. Take the 2020-21 season for example. There was effectively no break between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 campaigns. Most teams weren't afforded the opportunity or time to even have a proper pre-season.

The 2020-21 season was also shorter than usual as it began in mid-September as opposed to the earlier ones that started in August. Of course, it all stems from the fact that the world had come to a standstill in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This summer, a majority of footballers are on international duty and it seems like there is no catching a break for them. In these testing circumstances, consistently performing at the highest level requires elite physical ability and mentality.

That seems to be the case for a lot of stars who seem to be able to step up to the challenge no matter what. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the most consistent footballers in the world right now.

#5 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Newcastle United v Liverpool - Premier League

Jurgen Klopp has transformed Liverpool since taking over as manager in 2015. It has not been easy but the German coach went about improving his side in a methodical manner. Under Klopp, Liverpool have struck some incredible deals in the transfer window and their signings have largely been a hit.

Mohamed Salah is a great example. The Egyptian winger, who had an underwhelming spell at Chelsea early in his career, went on to steadily improve his game at AS Roma. Liverpool signed him in the summer of 2017. Salah's arrival immediately improved the Merseysiders and he has been nearly unstoppable ever since.

Salah scored 44 goals in 52 matches across all competitions in his debut season for Liverpool and provided 16 assists as well. His pace and ability to get the shot away quickly continues to be tricky to deal with for defenders and goalkeepers alike.

Salah won the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2017-18 season and broke the record for the most number of goals scored in a 38-game Premier League season. He won the Premier League Golden Boot again in the 2018-19 season, scoring 22 goals in the English top flight. Liverpool also won the Champions League title that season and Salah played a major role in that.

He hasn't slowed down since. Salah scored 23 goals and provided 13 assists in the 2019-20 season. Liverpool struggled due to a number of injury issues in the 2020-21 season but Salah's form helped them maintain their place in the Champions League. The 29-year-old scored 31 goals and provided six assists this past season.

#4 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

FC Bayern Muenchen v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Bundesliga

Inarguably the best striker in the world right now, Robert Lewandowski has been making goalscoring look like child's play. He has stacked up unreal numbers over the past several seasons. Lewandowski's goals have also helped Bayern establish their dominance in Europe, even winning the continental treble in the 2019-20 season.

Lewandowski has not only been consistent over the past several years but he has also improved his game. He has become a complete striker with all aspects of his game contributing to his current form. The Polish international scored 55 goals in the 2019-20 season and 47 across all competitions this past season.

The 31-year-old has scored more than 40 goals across all competitions in each of his last six seasons. Lewandowski has been in a league of his own and earned the European Golden Shoe in the 2020-21 season as well.

