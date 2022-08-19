5 crazy transfers that could still happen this summer

The ongoing summer transfer window has been an eventful one. While a few budding superstars switched leagues, some veterans left their comfort zone to seek new challenges, and a handful of high-profile free agents got settled in at their new homes.

With transfer deadline day (September 1) rapidly approaching, it is now time for the clubs to act fast and get some essential transfers over the line.

Today, we will take a look at five superstars who have been linked with crazy transfers in recent days.

Below are five unexpected transfers that could still go through this summer.

#5 Barcelona could sacrifice Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

FC Barcelona v A-League All Stars

Former Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang mutually terminated his contract with the Gunners in January 2022 and joined Barcelona as a free agent. He immediately hit the ground running for Barca, scoring 13 goals in 23 appearances across competitions in the second half of last season.

Following such an impressive campaign, he might have expected to be Barca’s undisputed talisman. But thanks to Robert Lewandowski’s transfer from Bayern Munich, that is unlikely to be the case.

To make matters worse, he could end up being sacrificed this summer to get Barcelona’s finances in order (via Barca Universal).

As per Football.London, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is keen to bring Aubameyang back to the Premier League. The club are confident that a €26 million offer would be enough for them to get Aubameyang’s signature. Personal terms are yet to be agreed, but the Gabonese might be happy to reunite with Tuchel. He previously enjoyed a successful spell under the German boss at Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester United have also had an interest in the former Arsenal man, but have not made an official offer for him.

#4 Frenkie de Jong could end up departing Barcelona

Real Madrid v Barcelona - Preseason Friendly

The Frenkie de Jong saga has been making rounds since the start of the summer transfer window.

He was initially heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, and it was claimed that the two clubs even had an agreement over the transfer fee (via Fabrizio Romano). The player, however, did not show any desire to leave the Camp Nou.

As per the Mirror, United’s Premier League rivals Chelsea now think of themselves as the favorites to land the Dutchman. The former Ajax midfielder is reportedly desperate to play Champions League football, something that Chelsea can offer him while United cannot.

Barca, who supposedly want to offload De Jong to generate some much-needed revenue, want €80 million for the Netherlands international. The Blues are hoping to bring the fee down.

#3 Bernardo Silva could leave Premier League champions Manchester City

Manchester City v Real Madrid Semi Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Bernardo Silva has been an integral part of Manchester City’s success, helping them to four Premier League titles since his move from Monaco in 2017.

The Portuguese is one of the best midfielders on the planet and is reportedly on the radar of two mammoth European clubs.

As per journalist Alex Pintanel (via Sports Illustrated), Barcelona have a complete agreement with Silva over a possible move. However, they are yet to submit an official bid for the player.

Considering Barca’s financial turmoil, they might have to sell multiple players before making a move for one of the most sought-after midfielders in the world.

Sky Sports understands that even Paris Saint-Germain are interested in the player’s services. They are prepared to line up a €70.85 million offer for the player. However, they might have to submit a much higher proposal for the Citizens to seriously entertain it.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Despite interest from Barcelona and reportedly PSG, Manchester City do not want to sell Bernardo Silva and are not expecting other clubs to bid for the midfielder Despite interest from Barcelona and reportedly PSG, Manchester City do not want to sell Bernardo Silva and are not expecting other clubs to bid for the midfielder ❌

As of now, City reportedly have no interest in getting rid of one of their prized possessions.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo could part ways with Manchester United

Brentford FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United from Juventus last summer. He emerged as the Red Devils' best player in the 2021-22 season, scoring 24 goals in 38 matches in all competitions.

Despite being phenomenal in front of goal, the Portuguese could neither end United’s four-year trophy drought nor fire them to a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a move away from the club since June. The veteran forward played only 45 minutes of pre-season football, missing the rest due to family/personal reasons.

Failing to finalize a move, he featured in Manchester United’s first two Premier League games, but according to Romano, a move could still materialize.

Several top clubs have been linked with him over the course of the summer. But as per Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, Atletico Madrid are the only legitimate club that are interested in the superstar.

If Ronaldo joins Atletico, he will be able to play in the Champions League, but might permanently damage his relationship with Real Madrid fans.

As per 90min, Ronaldo’s boyhood club Sporting Lisbon are also looking to facilitate his transfer. They, too, will play in the Champions League, but will need to make serious compromises to be able to afford Ronaldo’s wages.

#1 Casemiro could leave Real Madrid and play in the Premier League

Real Madrid CF Celebrates Winning The UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

Casemiro has been an integral part of Real Madrid's all-conquering midfield trio for the last seven years. Alongside Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, he has overwhelmed some of the best midfields in the world, bagging four Champions League trophies.

The Brazilian, who is seen as a crucial part of Los Blancos’ psyche, has suddenly been linked with a move to the Premier League.

According to Romano, Manchester United are confident about pulling off the transfer. A four-year deal is believed to be on the table for the holding midfielder.

As per the Spanish and British press (via Managing Madrid), the Red Devils are prepared to pay €70 million to Real Madrid for their midfielder. The player could earn nearly twice his current salary at Old Trafford.

While United are seemingly confident about signing Casemiro, Chelsea are reportedly (via 90min) in the race as well. They have been long-time admirers of the Brazil international and it is believed that a late bid could arrive before the transfer window closes.

