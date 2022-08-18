Ronaldo, Neymar, and more: 5 footballers who are dividing their own fanbase

Being a professional footballer is one of the most demanding jobs in the world. They are not only asked to fire on all cylinders every single week but are also required to steer clear of anything controversial. Every statement of theirs is scrutinized, and even the slightest changes in their body language are picked up on.

Being on the right side of the fence often gets difficult, even for the most level-headed footballers. Sometimes they show signs of being human, doing something immature, or putting themselves ahead of the collective.

Fans who once worshiped the superstars vilify them on social media without thinking about the impact it might have on the players.

Today, we will take a look at five footballers who have had a complicated relationship with fans.

Below are the five superstars who have been known to divide their own fanbase:

#5 Granit Xhaka - Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League

Granit Xhaka is arguably one of the most controversial players to play for Arsenal over the last decade. Some fans have always admired him since his move from Borussia Monchengladbach. Others have never left an opportunity to scrutinize his performances, claiming that he is not good enough for the north London outfit.

The relationship between the Swiss and Arsenal supporters reached breaking point in 2019 when he was constantly jeered by the home supporters during a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

He took time to come off the pitch and fans vilified him for it. Furious with the supporters’ reaction, Xhaka took off his shirt while coming off and cupped his ears, taunting fans to boo louder (via ESPN).

In the aftermath of the incident, he was stripped of the club captaincy. He was admittedly close to leaving the club after the incident, but Mikel Arteta convinced him to continue at the Emirates Stadium.

Xhaka has so far played 252 games across competitions for Arsenal, recording 15 goals and 23 assists.

#4 Frenkie de Jong - Barcelona

Real Madrid v Barcelona - Preseason Friendly

When Barcelona signed Frenkie de Jong from Ajax in 2019, he was expected to become an integral part of the Blaugrana’s future. He has tried his best to settle in, but thanks to Sergio Busquets occupying his favorite position, he is yet to play his best football for the Catalan giants.

Xavi still values the midfielder, but as per Fabrizio Romano, they also see him as a solution to their financial turmoil. They had reportedly agreed to sell De Jong to Manchester United for whopping a €85 million fee, but the player refused to leave the Camp Nou.

As per Sports Illustrated, Barcelona already owe the player £17 million in deferred wages and have further asked him to take a 40 percent pay cut to continue being a Barca player.

The Dutchman has so far refused to do so, drawing heat from a section of the Barca fans. The player was recently bombarded with abuse in the street, with fans shouting:

“Accept a salary cut, b*tch.”

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Barcelona fans have been videoed shouting at Frenkie de Jong:



"Accept a salary cut, b*tch."



( @Sport) Barcelona fans have been videoed shouting at Frenkie de Jong:"Accept a salary cut, b*tch."@Sport) 🚨 Barcelona fans have been videoed shouting at Frenkie de Jong:"Accept a salary cut, b*tch."(🎥 @Sport) https://t.co/tauwUmJsvR

De Jong has thus far played 141 games for the clubs across competitions, scoring 13 times and claiming 17 assists. His contract with the Blaugrana expires in June 2026.

#3 Kylian Mbappe - Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain v Gamba Osaka - Preseason Friendly

Kylian Mbappe is one of the best footballers in the world right now and is fully capable of single-handedly leading Paris Saint-Germain to important trophies.

The Frenchman, who recently signed a three-year extension with the Parisians (until June 2025), enjoys unparalleled stardom at PSG. It has seemingly given birth to ego clashes in the dressing room.

Mbappe missed PSG’s 2022-23 Ligue 1 opener against Clermont Foot (5-1 win for the Parisians) due to an injury. He returned to the fold against Montpellier on Sunday, August 14.

Mbappe was in encouraging form for PSG but had brush-offs with Lionel Messi and Neymar, two of the most influential men in the sport.

As per talkSPORT, Mbappe bumped into Messi on his way over to Neymar, where he had a heated debate over who would take the penalty.

Messi was not pleased with Mbappe’s behavior and seemingly looked at him in disbelief. The Frenchman has since received a lot of flak on social media for his behavior, with fans banding together to belittle him.

Unless coach Christophe Galtier sorts out this mess between his attackers, PSG's dressing room could be further divided.

#2 Neymar - Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain v Gamba Osaka - Preseason Friendly

Unlike Mbappe, who has been slammed by fans for his supposed ego, Neymar has long been under the microscope for his work ethic and discipline.

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi blasted “bling-bling” stars in June, warning that only the committed players would remain at the club (via 90min). Although Neymar’s name was not mentioned in this context, it is believed that it was a not-so-subtle dig at the Brazilian forward.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Sources have told ESPN that Mbappe got annoyed last season at the liberties Neymar took in terms of his discipline.



While Neymar was equally surprised to hear about the power Mbappe was given as part of his new contract. Sources have told ESPN that Mbappe got annoyed last season at the liberties Neymar took in terms of his discipline. While Neymar was equally surprised to hear about the power Mbappe was given as part of his new contract. https://t.co/is1bdIHrvD

Neymar received a lot of hatred for his sub-par performances in the 2021-22 season. Following PSG’s Champions League exit in the Round of 16 against Real Madrid, Neymar, alongside Messi, was whistled at the Parc des Princes.

The Brazilian, however, has started the season well, scoring thrice in two Ligue 1 appearances. If he keeps his form up, he will not have trouble turning the jeers into cheers.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United

Brentford FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United from Juventus last summer. He put in an incredible shift last season, scoring 24 goals in 38 games across competitions. The Portuguese's exploits helped the Red Devils avoid discouraging results on multiple occasions.

Yet, despite his best efforts, United not only finished without a trophy but also missed out on a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Man Utd insist he's not for sale - Jorge Mendes keeps exploring options. Cristiano Ronaldo situation. Jorge Mendes' still working to find a solution, potential last-minute transfer as one year ago - Cristiano's priority has always been to leave Man Utd this summerMan Utd insist he's not for sale - Jorge Mendes keeps exploring options. Cristiano Ronaldo situation. Jorge Mendes' still working to find a solution, potential last-minute transfer as one year ago - Cristiano's priority has always been to leave Man Utd this summer 🚨🇵🇹 #MUFCMan Utd insist he's not for sale - Jorge Mendes keeps exploring options. https://t.co/DEUEEfX3yr

In the aftermath of last season’s disappointments, Ronaldo has reportedly handed in his transfer request. He missed Manchester United’s pre-season tour of the Far East and Australia, playing only 45 minutes of pre-season football before the commencement of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

While a section of fans are backing Ronaldo’s decision to jump from the sinking ship, some have dubbed the move selfish.

Given the start United have had to the new season (two defeats in two games), the Portuguese’s desire to leave is hardly unjustified.

However, most of the club’s supporters are far from happy with the behavior of one of their most cherished footballers.

