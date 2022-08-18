5 teams with the best starting XIs in Europe this season (2022-23)

Every football club worth their salt look for ways to improve upon their performances, season on season. They outline their weak areas, find suitable players in their budget, and then pull the trigger, hoping to add them to their roster.

While the winter transfer window is plenty eventful in itself, most major signings take place in the summer.

Living up to expectations, this year’s summer transfer window has witnessed plenty of activity. Clubs have spent plentifully, strengthening their teams in all conceivable ways.

Today, we will take a look at the clubs that have considerably bolstered themselves this summer and are well-placed to enjoy a fruitful campaign. Below are the five teams with the best starting XIs in Europe this season:

#5 Bayern Munich

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have lost Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona this summer.

While they are set to miss the Pole’s sharpness upfront, they have enough quality to enjoy another successful season.

Sadio Mane has been brought in from Liverpool to make up for Lewandowski’s departure. Matthijs de Ligt has joined from Juventus, adding freshness to Bayern’s defense. Ryan Gravenberch has been added to bolster the midfield.

Centre-forward Mathys Tel and right-back Noussair Mazraoui will add depth to Julian Nagelsmann’s side.

Here’s Bayern Munich’s strongest starting XI for the 2022-23 season:

Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, De Ligt, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala; Mane.

Lucas Hernandez could come in to fill in for either Dayot Upamecano or De Ligt. Ryan Gravenberch and Leon Goretzka are brilliant central midfield options. Then there is Leroy Sane, who could emerge as a more experienced option to Jamal Musiala.

Considering the squad Bayern have, it will be surprising if they don't fight on all fronts in the 2022-23 campaign.

#4 Real Madrid

La Liga holders Real Madrid beat the odds to win the Champions League in the 2021-22 campaign.

Their old timers fired on cylinders throughout the campaign, with Karim Benzema emerging as the undisputed star of the show. The French striker scored 44 goals and provided 15 assists in 46 games across competitions.

Los Blancos have only signed two first-team players this summer. While Antonio Rudiger joined as a free agent, they splurged €80 million to sign Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco.

Here's Real Madrid’s strongest starting XI for the 2022-23 season:

Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy; Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Federico Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Junior.

Carlo Ancelotti is yet to use David Alaba as a left-back. But the Austrian could eventually shift there once Rudiger settles in. Tchouameni, meanwhile, could have a tough time dethroning Casemiro, who is seen as one of the first names on the team sheet.

By the looks of it, Madrid are set to use pretty much the same team that started in the Champions League final against Liverpool in May.

#3 Liverpool

Premier League giants Liverpool won the FA Cup-League Cup double in the 2021-22 season. The Reds narrowly missed out on the Champions League trophy and the Premier League title.

With some formidable players at their disposal, they are set to go all guns blazing once again this season.

They don't have Mane at their disposal anymore, but new signing Darwin Nunez has the quality to adequately fill in for the Senegal international. Fabio Carvalho, 19, is an exciting prospect in midfield, capable of boosting their creativity.

Liverpool have also roped in Calvin Ramsay, who can competently provide cover for first-choice right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Here’s Liverpool’s strongest starting XI for the 2022-23 season:

Alisson Becker; Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Naby Keita, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara; Mohamed Salah, Nunez, Luis Diaz.

Liverpool also have admirable bench strength. Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are tried and tested centre-back options. Jordan Henderson and James Milner could improve the midfield’s physicality.

Finally, the likes of Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, and Harvey Elliot could add a new dimension to the Reds’ attack.

#2 Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain built a super squad ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, bringing the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, and more.

Despite having one of the best squads in the world at their disposal, PSG could not go deep into the Champions League. Real Madrid knocked them out in the Round of 16.

They have not made any blockbuster signings this summer and have focused more on fine-tuning.

Vitinha and Renato Sanches have been brought in from Porto and Sporting CP, respectively. Nuno Mendes, who joined the club on loan last season, has now become a permanent member of the squad.

Right-back Nordi Mukiele is another name to be added to their ever-expanding roster.

Here’s PSG’s strongest starting XI for the 2022-23 season:

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Hakimi, Marco Verratti, Vitinha, Mendes; Messi; Kylian Mbappe, Neymar.

New PSG boss Christophe Galtier is fond of the three-man backline and is likely to stick to the same. Messi could excel playing behind Mbappe and Neymar, making full use of his finishing as well as creative abilities.

Vitinha could prove to be an able partner to Verratti in midfield, while experienced centre-back Sergio Ramos could boost the club’s morale in tricky ties.

If all the pieces fall into place, PSG will be the favorites to go the distance in the Champions League this season.

#1 Manchester City

Premier League holders Manchester City already had an excellent starting XI at their disposal last season.

They have taken it up a notch by adding arguably the most sought-after centre-forward in the world, Erling Haaland, to the mix.

A full-strength Manchester City side can take on any team in the world, and they are among the favorites to win the Champions League this season.

Apart from Haaland, midfielder Kalvin Phillips, left-back Sergio Gomez, and goalkeeper Stefan Ortega have joined the club this summer.

Here’s Manchester City’s strongest XI for the 2022-23 season:

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Joao Cancelo; Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan; Phil Foden, Haaland, Riyad Mahrez.

Impressively, Pep Guardiola has enough options to bring on from the bench as well. Jack Grealish and Nathan Ake could come in for Foden and Stones, respectively.

Bernardo Silva could effortlessly replace Mahrez. Phillips could also be an excellent alternative to the calm and collected Rodri.

With that sort of depth, City should not have any trouble fighting on all fronts in the 2022-23 campaign.

