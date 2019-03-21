5 Cristiano Ronaldo records which Messi might never break

Hassan Mahmood FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.25K // 21 Mar 2019, 02:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi lining up for a friendly between Portugal and Argentina

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are often considered as the greatest footballers to ever grace the game. Even at 34 and 31 respectively, they continue to dominate world football by shattering record after record. With a combined 10 Ballon d'Ors followed by numerous trophies and accolades, they are still defying expectations and are mesmerizing the world with their brilliance and unmatched consistency.

Throughout their careers, the eternal rivals have achieved such unprecedented levels of success which might not be replicated. As if their success is not enough, they are still improvising their game and continue to give important footballing lessons to young players like Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Antoine Griezmann, Eden Hazard and many more.

Here are five incredible records by Cristiano Ronaldo which Messi might never break:

#5 More than 50 goals in six consecutive seasons

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 50 plus goals at club level for six consecutive seasons

Cristiano Ronaldo is often known as a goal-scoring machine. Already a world-class goalscorer with Manchester United, he took his finishing to a whole new level with Real Madrid. During his nine years with the Madrid club, he managed to score at least 40 goals in each of the seasons, barring his debut campaign. The ex-Manchester United star has scored an astonishing 331 goals in 313 appearances for more than 50 goals in 6 consecutive seasons for the Los Blancos from the 2010-11 to 2015-16 seasons respectively.

However, Messi could only manage the same streak for three consecutive seasons from 2010-11 to 2012-13. As he turns 32 in June, he is approaching the twilight of his career. It might not be possible for the little magician to rack up 6 consecutive seasons with 50 plus goals. So, the chances of Messi breaking this record are very slim.

Stats in Detail

2010-11: 53 goals

2011-12: 60 goals

2012-13: 55 goals

Advertisement

2013-14: 51 goals

2014-15: 61 goals

2015-16: 51 goals

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement