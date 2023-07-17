5 criticized players who could have a huge impact in the Premier League next season (2023-24)

The Premier League has a global fanbase and is the most popular among all top-flight club competitions in the world. As a direct result, the Premier League evokes plenty of discourse around itself. While Premier League stars have global fanbases, they are rarely exempt from criticism.

In fact, fans and pundits offer their opinions and criticisms on a weekly basis. If a player is going through a rough patch, chances are that the whole world has taken notice and has already offered their views on the same.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five criticized players who could have a huge impact in the Premier League next season (2023-24).

#5 Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Son Heung-min looks dejected during the 2022-23 season (cred: CNN)

Son Heung-min has rejected a move to Saudi Arabia and is looking to redeem himself after a disappointing 2022-23 season. The South Korea international was expected to make a major impact for Spurs last term.

However, the Premier League Golden Boot winner from the 2021-22 season managed to score just a total of 14 goals and provided six assists in 47 appearances in all competitions last term.

Speaking about declining the offer to join a Saudi Arabian club, Son said:

"Probably if I wanted to go there I would be out there, not here. (Laughs) I love playing football, obviously money is also important. I dream of playing in the Premier League and still a lot of things to do."

He added:

"I'm looking forward to it this season and obviously especially last season when I suffered physically. So this is not Sonny that I know. I want to prove this season that I'm the Sonny that we all know. I want to prove that to myself and I want to give back to the club where I belong."

#4 Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea)

Mykhailo Mudryk in action (cred: Sports Brief)

Chelsea's haphazard activities in the transfer market saw them splurge a lot of money in the January transfer window that hasn't exactly paid dividends yet. Mykhailo Mudryk was one player that they were willing to spend a fortune on much to the surprise of many fans across the globe.

The talented but overpriced Ukrainian forward's services were secured for a whopping €70 million last January. Arriving at the club with a massive price tag, Mudryk crumbled under the weight of expectations. He managed to provide just two assists in 17 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea last term.

But it's worth noting that Mudryk is only 22 and had to make a massive transition from the Ukrainian league to the Premier League, arguably the world's most competitive top flight competition. He goes into the 2023-24 season with much less pressure and that could help him improve his performances significantly.

It will take him some time to polish his raw talent and burgeon into the player he could be and we could see a different version of Mudryk in the upcoming season.

#3 Kai Havertz (Arsenal)

Can Kai Havertz return to form at Arsenal? (cred: Daily Express)

Kai Havertz is a player with a lot of qualities. He is a dynamic attacker who can take on a variety of roles across the frontline and the midfield. Havertz played the best football of his life at Bayer Leverkusen prior to his move to Chelsea.

At Leverkusen, he played as an attacking midfielder who scored a lot of goals. Chelsea never saw the best of Havertz as he was usually deployed in a forward role, either as a false nine or as a wide forward.

However, now that he has secured a switch to Arsenal and turned out in a friendly, it looks like the Germany international will reprise his role as a number 8 at the Emirates.

The Gunners are a well-oiled unit and Havertz will also be playing alongside technically gifted footballers like Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, to name a few. That kind of environment should bring out the best in Havertz.

#2 Mason Mount (Manchester United)

Mason Mount in action in a friendly against Leeds United (cred: The Telegraph)

Mason Mount, just like his former club Chelsea, suffered a difficult campaign last time out. He managed to score just three goals and provide two assists in 24 Premier League appearances in the 2022-23 season.

That was a remarkable drop-off from the 2021-22 campaign where he netted 11 times and provided 10 assists. It's almost bizarre to think that Mount was considered one of the best players in the Premier League just 12 months ago. He won the 'Chelsea Player of the Year' award in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

He was perhaps criticized too much last term whilst playing in an extremely dysfunctional Chelsea side. The Blues are likely to regret selling Mount to Manchester United as the Englishman looks to be a great fit for Erik ten Hag's side.

#1 Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Virgil van Dijk in action for Liverpool (cred: The Real Champs)

Virgil van Dijk is one of the best centre-backs of his generation. The Dutch defender has been a vital figure in Liverpool's major successes under Jurgen Klopp. It's worth noting that in the 2019 Ballon d'Or race, Van Dijk finished just seven points behind eventual winner Lionel Messi.

However, Van Dijk suffered a dip in form last term and the critics did not spare him. Speaking to the press at the opening of a Johan Cruyff football court in his home country, the veteran centre-back opened up on his struggles in the 2021-22 season. He said:

“I don't feel too big to be vulnerable. It has been quite an intense season, with many ups and downs and people must understand that we aren’t robots. It has been a year in which I learned a lot - especially off the pitch, and certainly mentally.

“In football it's never plain sailing - but this season was still quite a shock. Sometimes the criticism was just right, both on the team and on me individually. But quite often it was not quite right. Either way, you have to be able to deal with it - and I'm glad I came out of it well. Mentally, that’s not always easy.”

Van Dijk is undoubtedly one of the most dominant defenders of the modern era. Liverpool were not in good form in the 2022-23 season. But they've recruited well this summer and also cleared out the deadwood and rejigged their setup judiciously.

As such, there's every chance that Van Dijk will return to his best in the upcoming campaign.