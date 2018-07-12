World Cup 2018: Top 5 players for Croatia so far

The Croats celebrate a win

Luka Modrić and Ivan Rakitić are leading a strong run by the Croatian squad in the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Russia.

Croatia will be playing on Sunday in their first World Cup final and will face France, after their stunning 2-1 win over England in extra time, which was sealed by a Mario Mandžukić left-footed strike.

Zlatko Dalić's side have played heroically so far, playing three games with extra time. The group stage was immaculate, with three wins in three games, including an astonishing 3-0 victory over a poor Argentina side.

Croatia's opening game was a 2-0 triumph over Nigeria. On the last matchday of the group stage, Croatia beat Iceland 2-1 to seal a perfect first-round run.

The round of sixteen put Croatia up against Denmark. The Danish side opened up the score with a Mathias Jørgensen goal in the first minute of play. Mandžukić scored the equaliser just three minutes later, however. Danijel Subašić was the hero during the penalty shootout, saving three shots and sent the Croatian side to the last eight.

Another tough match in the quarterfinals and another penalty shootout for Croatia. Domagoj Vida gave Croatia a 2-1 lead in the first part of the extra time, but Mario Fernandes tied the game with five minutes left and sent the game to the tense penalty kicks.

The semifinals was always going to be a challenge against a fresher English side. After taking a 1-0 lead during the early stages of the game, England the tie was in the three lions' favour.

Ivan Perišić though equalised with 22 minutes left. Mandžukić scored the winner in extra time, and the most prominent goal in Croatian football history, so far to break English hearts in the end.

With great individual performances from many players and a fantastic collective effort, it is time to rank the best five players for Croatia.

#5 Danijel Subašić - Goalkeeper

2018 FIFA World Cup

Danijel Subašić's performance in the 2018 FIFA World Cup for the Croatian national team is unblemished, so far.

Subašić's most prominent effort was during the round of sixteen versus Denmark when he saved three penalties to give his side the chance to advance.

In the quarterfinals, after the 2-2 tie, Subašić saved the first penalty in the shootout against Russia and paved the way for his side to reach a semifinals spot for the second time in Croatian football history.

Subašić has conceded four goals in the World Cup in five matches. The Croatian goalkeeper conceded the four goals in the knockout stage, one to Denmark, two to Russia, and one to England.

The fans will also remember how he soldiered on despite picking up a niggle against Russia, essentially playing on one leg!