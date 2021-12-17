5 active footballers with an outstanding legacy as captains 

The word man-management is often used with respect to managers in football because understandably, that is a fundamental aspect of their job. Keeping players happy, disciplined and hungry whilst evading any signs of bias and unrest in a squad creates a conducive environment for success.

However, there is only so much a manager can do from the touchline in a stadium echoing with fans, expressing their angst and disappointment on some occasions and exhilaration on others. That is exactly when the captain needs to step up. The man entrusted with the armband has to maintain sanity of the team at all times.

When things are going in the team's favor, the captain has to ensure his players do not let their feet off the throttle and allow a chance for the opposition to bounce back. In a situation where the plan comes crumbling down, he has to ensure the players do not let their emotions get the better of them in heated moments.

Right now, there are some players in this game who have been the decisive link between the team and the gaffer. Years from now, for the many qualities they will be remembered for, being a great leader and able captain will be a part of it. Here are five such current players who have been exemplary captains.

#5 Manuel Neuer

Manuel Neuer has been an ever-present figure between the sticks for both Bayern Munich and Germany. He has made 457 appearances for the German giants and 108 for his country. Widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers of our time, Neuer has been wearing the armband with great pride in what is his fourth season.

The German goalkeeper had proven his leadership traits at his boyhood club Schalke before making the move to Bayern. At the age of 25, he captained Schalke to their first Champions League semi-final appearance in 2011. In the same season, he also led his team to the DFB Pokal triumph, their first since 2002.

At Bayern, he had to wait for his turn to be entrusted with the armband which happened after Philipp Lahm's retirement in 2017. But due to a metatarsal fracture, Neuer never really got the game time to assert his presence as captain. It was only from the 2018 season that Neuer featured regularly as captain.

Since slipping on the armband on his sleeve, he has won three Bundesliga titles, a Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and two DFB-Pokal trophies. At Euro 2020, Neuer wore a rainbow colored captain armband to extend support to the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month.

#4 Jordan Henderson

Agree to disagree if you have to, but the truth is Steven Gerrard has spoiled Liverpool fans during his tenure as Reds captain. He was astute, charismatic, lively and commanding. It was nearly impossible for the Liverpool faithful to believe they could have an equal figure in the squad.

Amidst the uncertainty and mood swings, Jordan Henderson was declared captain of the Reds in 2015. He had been vice-captain on a few occasions as Gerrard was in his twilight and a successor had to be prepared. But Liverpool's fanbase wasn't the most accepting when it came to Henderson.

After all, this was a man they once thought of as a reminder of the club's turbulent times, a man regularly criticized for his 'sideways passing'. However, the England international paid little head to the critics and with his head held high, did everything in the right spirit for the club.

Today, there are hardly any who don't love Henderson for the man he is on-field. A vocal character who has never minced his words and taken a stand for his team at every possible opportunity. He has always put his team and the gaffer first and his giving nature has helped keep the bunch in good spirits and on the right trajectory.

Hendo will go down in history as the man who finally lifted that Premier League trophy for the Reds and even led them to Champions League glory. The 31-year old has made 413 appearances so far for Liverpool and is stepping up again this season.

