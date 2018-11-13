×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

5 current Footballers who are impossible to hate

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
89   //    13 Nov 2018, 00:38 IST

Juan Mata has very few haters in the world
Juan Mata has very few haters in the world

It is hard to be a professional footballer at times. The adulation and the wages come at a price, the price of 'hatred'. One wrong move, and the media, critics and even fans start asking questions, while if everything is going well, rival fans will still be spitting fire. Being a professional footballer can be a thankless job at times and the rivalries make it worse.

No matter how hard you try, one set of fans can never be won over, because they have their allegiance to your direct rival. On the other hand, fan expectations mean that not even one off day is allowed. Professional footballers receive as much love as they receive hate in the world and very rarely can a footballer claim to be in everyone's good books. However, there are a few footballers who fit into those rare cases.

In the past too, there have been players who were very hard to hate, even for rival fans. A certain Ronaldinho instantly comes to mind, with his smiling face that won over even the staunchest rival. Today, we look at 5 present footballers who are so good that they have won over the rival fans as well and as such, practically have no haters in the world right now.

#5 Iker Casillas (Spain, Porto)


Iker Casillas Is Presented As Sportium Ambassador For FIFA World Cup 2018
Iker Casillas Is Presented As Sportium Ambassador For FIFA World Cup 2018

Saint Iker, as he is lovingly called because of his warm personality, rose through the ranks at Real Madrid, before making his debut in 1999. Casillas went on to have a highly successful career at Real Madrid, winning a cabinet full of trophies and keeping the strikers at bay with a smile.

He has the record of the most appearances and clean sheets in the Champions League and he captained perhaps the most successful Spain team in the history of the country. Indeed, he is one of only the three captains to have won the World Cup, Euros and the Champions League.

Apart from being highly successful on the field, Casillas is also a perfect gentleman off it. The Iker Casillas Foundation regularly helps underprivileged children and provide them education and a chance to excel in the football pitch.

His loyalty to Real Madrid was evident when he signed a contract for life at the Spanish Giants in 2008. However, Casillas finally left the Bernabeu under controversial circumstances in 2015 joining Porto, where he currently plays.

Iker Casillas is still going strong at Porto, whom he is representing in the Champions League this season. Even after all these years, it would be hard to find anyone who hates Saint Iker.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Juan Mata N'Golo Kante Football Top 5/Top 10 Andres Iniesta Net Worth
Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
5 Instances when Jose Mourinho went overboard with his...
RELATED STORY
5 players who hit their peak after suffering a...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 10 currently active players who deserve...
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who hate losing
RELATED STORY
10 Most heart-breaking pictures of famous footballers
RELATED STORY
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United's 2008 Champions League winners: Where...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 all-English Champions League ties
RELATED STORY
Premier league toughness - Champions league strain.
RELATED STORY
5 players who went on loan and got their careers back on...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 5
27 Nov CSK VIK 11:25 PM CSKA Moskva vs Viktoria Plzeň
27 Nov AEK AJA 11:25 PM AEK Athens vs Ajax
28 Nov HOF SHA 01:30 AM Hoffenheim vs Shakhtar Donetsk
28 Nov OLY MAN 01:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Manchester City
28 Nov ROM REA 01:30 AM Roma vs Real Madrid
28 Nov MAN YOU 01:30 AM Manchester United vs Young Boys
28 Nov JUV VAL 01:30 AM Juventus vs Valencia
28 Nov BAY BEN 01:30 AM Bayern München vs Benfica
28 Nov ATL MON 11:25 PM Atlético Madrid vs Monaco
28 Nov LOK GAL 11:25 PM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Galatasaray
29 Nov BOR CLU 01:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Brugge
29 Nov PSV BAR 01:30 AM PSV vs Barcelona
29 Nov TOT INT 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Internazionale
29 Nov PSG LIV 01:30 AM PSG vs Liverpool
29 Nov NAP CRV 01:30 AM Napoli vs Crvena Zvezda
29 Nov POR SCH 01:30 AM Porto vs Schalke 04
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us