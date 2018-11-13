5 current Footballers who are impossible to hate

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 89 // 13 Nov 2018, 00:38 IST

Juan Mata has very few haters in the world

It is hard to be a professional footballer at times. The adulation and the wages come at a price, the price of 'hatred'. One wrong move, and the media, critics and even fans start asking questions, while if everything is going well, rival fans will still be spitting fire. Being a professional footballer can be a thankless job at times and the rivalries make it worse.

No matter how hard you try, one set of fans can never be won over, because they have their allegiance to your direct rival. On the other hand, fan expectations mean that not even one off day is allowed. Professional footballers receive as much love as they receive hate in the world and very rarely can a footballer claim to be in everyone's good books. However, there are a few footballers who fit into those rare cases.

In the past too, there have been players who were very hard to hate, even for rival fans. A certain Ronaldinho instantly comes to mind, with his smiling face that won over even the staunchest rival. Today, we look at 5 present footballers who are so good that they have won over the rival fans as well and as such, practically have no haters in the world right now.

#5 Iker Casillas (Spain, Porto)

Iker Casillas Is Presented As Sportium Ambassador For FIFA World Cup 2018

Saint Iker, as he is lovingly called because of his warm personality, rose through the ranks at Real Madrid, before making his debut in 1999. Casillas went on to have a highly successful career at Real Madrid, winning a cabinet full of trophies and keeping the strikers at bay with a smile.

He has the record of the most appearances and clean sheets in the Champions League and he captained perhaps the most successful Spain team in the history of the country. Indeed, he is one of only the three captains to have won the World Cup, Euros and the Champions League.

Apart from being highly successful on the field, Casillas is also a perfect gentleman off it. The Iker Casillas Foundation regularly helps underprivileged children and provide them education and a chance to excel in the football pitch.

His loyalty to Real Madrid was evident when he signed a contract for life at the Spanish Giants in 2008. However, Casillas finally left the Bernabeu under controversial circumstances in 2015 joining Porto, where he currently plays.

Iker Casillas is still going strong at Porto, whom he is representing in the Champions League this season. Even after all these years, it would be hard to find anyone who hates Saint Iker.

