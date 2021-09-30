5 current managers who didn't have successful playing careers

Having a successful playing career doesn't necessarily guarantee success as a manager. You only need to look at the likes of Diego Maradona, Edgar Davies, Thierry Henry and Paul Scholes to realise that there's no correlation between success on the pitch translating to the dugout too.

In fact, some of the most successful managers in the game's history had nothing of note during their playing days. Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger are decent case studies. The duo had modest success on the field, but are widely regarded as two of the greatest tacticians in Premier League history.

There are more examples of such managers in the present football world. On that note, we take a look at five such active managers in the game:

#5 Julian Nagelsmann

Julian Nagelsmann became Bayern Munich manager at just 34.

Julian Nagelsmann was appointed Bayern Munich's manager this summer. At 34, he is the youngest manager in Europe's top five leagues at the moment.

Bayern Munich have appointed Julian Nagelsmann as their new head coach from the start of next season. He's signed a five-year deal and Bayern will pay €25m [+ add ons] to RB Leipzig to buy out his current contract.

Unlike many tacticians, the German stepped onto the management scene without any notable accomplishments in his playing days. Nagelsmann couldn't progress into professional football, spending his entire playing career in the youth system with Augsburg, Bayern Munich and 1860 Munchen.

The German, though, has enjoyed a successful spell in management, coaching Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich. His spell with the Bavarians has kicked off on a promising note. Bayern sit atop the league table at the moment, with 16 points from six games.

#4 Rafa Benitez

Benitez came through Real Madrid's youth ranks.

Rafa Benitez was a midfielder during his playing days, progressing through the youth ranks at Real Madrid. The Spaniard's career, though, never got off the ground, with injuries playing spoilsport.





Interesting to note that Rafa Benitez follows almost all the clubs that he's managed - except for one notable absentee.





After spending some time in the Segunda division of Spanish football, Rafa Benitez decided to quit playing and embraced management. His first managerial assignment was that of Real Madrid's U17 team in 1986, where he served for seven years.

Benitez spent a few more years coaching Los Blancos' B team before leaving for Real Valladolid in 1995. Since then, he has switched between several big teams across Europe, including the likes of Liverpool, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Valencia, Napoli and Everton.

He has also won many trophies. That includes the Champions League, La Liga, Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League, among others.

