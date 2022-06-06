5 current Premier League managers with the most wins in the competition

The Premier League is one of the most exciting and entertaining football competitions in the world. It is followed by football fans all across the globe and this worldwide popularity translates to a lot of money in terms of broadcasting and sponsorship deals.

As a result, Premier League clubs have enough resources to rope in world-class players and managers. The English top-flight currently houses some of the most accomplished and successful managers on the planet.

There are several managers in the Premier League who've coached various teams and continue to do a very good job be it with limited or unlimited resources.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the current Premier League managers with the most wins in the competition.

#5 Eddie Howe (Newcastle United) - 69 Premier League wins

Newcastle United v Liverpool - Premier League

Eddie Howe did a very good job for Bournemouth over two spells at the beginning of his managerial career. Under his tutelage, Bournemouth secured promotion from League One to the Championship in the 2012-13 season. Howe then oversaw the side's promotion to the Premier League in 2015.

Story continues below ad

In the Premier League, the Cherries played some exciting football but were a little too inconsistent. After finishing 16th in their maiden season (2015-16 season) in top flight football, they ended the 2016-17 campaign in ninth. A year later, they finished 12th.

Howe's side struggled from there on in and were ultimately relegated in the 2019-20 season. The English coach left the club by mutual consent in August 2020. He subsequently took charge of Newcastle United halfway through the 2021-22 season.

When Howe came in, the Magpies were in dire straits and headed for relegation. But the former Bournemouth manager turned their fortunes around drastically. After winning 12 of their last 18 games of the season, Newcastle United finished 11th in the Premier League table this term.

WAXXA @WaxxaNCL



He’s came in and he’s changed everything. The philosophy, the togetherness, the team spirit. Every little thing you can think of he’s came in and changed.”



A tribute to Eddie Howe.



#NUFC “I know the type of manager he is and the person he is.He’s came in and he’s changed everything. The philosophy, the togetherness, the team spirit. Every little thing you can think of he’s came in and changed.”A tribute to Eddie Howe. “I know the type of manager he is and the person he is.He’s came in and he’s changed everything. The philosophy, the togetherness, the team spirit. Every little thing you can think of he’s came in and changed.”A tribute to Eddie Howe.#NUFC ⚫️⚪️ https://t.co/wxwU31V5XP

Story continues below ad

#4 Brendan Rodgers (Leicester City) - 132 Premier League wins

Newcastle United v Leicester City - Premier League

Brendan Rodgers had a pretty lacklustre career as a professional footballer. But he has established himself as one of the best coaches in the Premier League. Rodgers started his senior management career with Watford in 2008.

He subsequently managed Reading but didn't enjoy much success there. He was out of a job for a year but returned to coaching with Swansea City in 2010. Rodgers led the Swans to promotion to the Premier League, thereby helping them become the first Welsh side to play in the English top flight.

Story continues below ad

Rodgers would then join Liverpool in the summer of 2012. His plans for the Merseysiders nearly worked out in the 2013-14 season. But a capitulation at the business end of the campaign saw them finish as runners-up in the Premier League.

After being sacked as Liverpool manager in October 2015, Rodgers was appointed manager of Celtic in 2016. In his first season as their manager, the Irish side went undefeated in the league and Rodgers won domestic trebles in his first couple of seasons.

Rodgers is currently manager of Leicester City and won the FA Cup with them in the 2020-21 season, his second full campaign with the Foxes.

#3 Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) - 166 Premier League wins

Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League

Story continues below ad

Jurgen Klopp is one of the best football managers of the 21st century. He has improved players at every single club he has coached and has done a massively impressive job with Liverpool.

Klopp's side finished second in the Premier League this season, a single point behind winners Manchester City. The German coach recently signed a new contract with the Merseysiders that runs until 2026.

He has already won the Premier League title, Champions League title, FA Cup and Carabao Cup with Liverpool. Klopp is almost certain to add more trophies to his collection by the time he decides to call it a day on his Liverpool stint.

#2 Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) - 169 Premier League wins

Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League

Story continues below ad

Pep Guardiola is one of the most successful managers of the Premier League era. The Spanish coach has done a tremendous job with Manchester City and has won the Premier League title in four out of the last five seasons.

Guardiola has assembled a squad packed to the brim with world-class players and they play an exciting and entertaining brand of football.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach has already had an extremely illustrious management career and is widely regarded as one of the best of all time.

Guardiola has registered 169 wins in the Premier League across six seasons.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



LEGEND. Pep Guardiola has now won more Premier League titles than Jose Mourinho and Arsene WengerLEGEND. Pep Guardiola has now won more Premier League titles than Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger 🏆🏆🏆🏆LEGEND. https://t.co/nN5WiAY1Vq

Story continues below ad

#1 David Moyes (West Ham United) - 173 Premier League wins

Eintracht Frankfurt v West Ham United: Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Europa League

Scottish football manager David Moyes is currently getting a lot of praise for making West Ham United one of the best teams in the league outside the top six. He first turned heads as the coach of Everton, where he managed for 11 seasons before taking over from Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United in 2013.

However, that didn't work out to anyone's liking and Moyes was sacked after his first season in charge of the Red Devils. He subsequently had a couple of disappointing seasons at Real Sociedad and Sunderland as well.

Story continues below ad

But he returned to the Premier League in November 2017 to help West Ham climb out of the relegation zone and finished at 13 in the table. However, he left the job in the summer of 2018. Moyes was brought back by the Hammers in December 2019 and he has done a commendable job ever since.

Moyes has the most number of Premier League wins among the current managers in the English top flight.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far