5 current PSG players who have scored the most goals for the club

PSG have been the most dominant Ligue 1 team over the past decade. The plethora of stars at their disposal has led to them establishing themselves as one of the top European sides in more aspects than one.

PSG is home to a number of world-class forwards

The Parisian side have had no dearth of goal scorers who have played their part for the team. Notably, these players have contributed massively to the club's record for most goals scored in a season - a whopping 108 in 2017-18. Because of the competent management at their club and the substantial funds available, PSG are almost guaranteed to do well every year and carry a lot of expectations.

Although PSG may have faltered last season, they have made amends and sit comfortably at the top of the Ligue 1 table with a lead of 10 points. Here we take a look at the top five active PSG players who have scored the most goals for the club:

#5 Marquinhos - 32 Goals

Club Brugge KV v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain’s centre-back may be a brick wall in defense, but he has also had his fair share of goals for the club. Ever since the partnership of David Luiz and Thiago Silva ended at PSG, Marquinhos has been an indispensable part of the Parisian squad.

GOAL @goal Marquinhos is a goal machine for PSG right now! 🔥 Marquinhos is a goal machine for PSG right now! 🔥 https://t.co/lz34sOxwfJ

He is solid at the back and has excellent ball distribution under pressure. His ability to make critical passes has led to the side moving swiftly from back to front and cutting through the opposition.

Marquinhos scored a number of important goals at the back end of last season. He has played 336 matches for PSG and has a decent goal-scoring record for a centre-back with 32 goals, including one this season against Lille.

#4 Mauro Icardi - 36 Goals

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg Two

Mauro Icardi joined Paris Saint-Germain from Inter Milan with a high reputation. Although pace is not his strength, he compensates for it with his positional awareness and deadly instincts. The Argentinian has formidable movement off the ball and makes intelligent runs that make him a lethal striker with an eye for goal.

GOAL @goal 🔟 goals in 1️⃣1️⃣ games for Icardi at PSG this season 🔥 🔟 goals in 1️⃣1️⃣ games for Icardi at PSG this season 🔥 https://t.co/M3I92tSIpi

Icardi's start to the 2019-20 season was notable, as he netted 10 times in 11 games. Due to the presence of Mbappe and now Messi, Icardi faces serious competition in the team. He has bagged 36 goals for PSG in 76 appearances.

Icardi has not been shy of controversies, with several media stories engulfing the Argentine star due to personal issues. Since the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino, he has only played in 11 matches and scored three goals.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith