5 current squads with the biggest market value increase 

With insane amounts of money being thrown around by elite European clubs to attract top talent, the art of developing a player seems largely forgotten. However, player development is a big part of our game and can greatly benefit both the squad and the profit margins of a club should they wish to sell the player in the future.

While building a squad capable of competing at the highest level requires some expenditure, many clubs do not seek value in the transfer market. Instead, they splurge on players who will immediately drop in value due to their age or simply because they were transferred for such an extravagant amount that it could never be recouped.

At the same time, youth development can play a role in achieving success both on the field and in the profit column. Spending time, money, and energy developing a young talent can pay dividends for clubs who can promote a readymade player to the full squad without spending a penny.

In this feature, we look at squads which have combined the skills of purchasing players and improving them with promoting young talents who have greatly increased in market value. To calculate which squads qualify, we have subtracted the total purchase value of current squads from the combined market value of the squads.

Using this formula, we can discover which clubs are the best at improving the market value of players. Only 5 squads in the world boast a market value which exceeds their purchase value by at least €500 million. Here they are in ascending order.

Note: All data is courtesy of Transfer Markt. The market value of each squad is based on a broad range of data and does not reflect actual transfer fees. The purchase value of each squad is based on actual transfer fees for incoming players currently in the squad.

#5 Tottenham Hotspur - €501.76 million value differential

Spurs have invested extremely well under Daniel Levy

Squad Purchases: €332.74 million

Squad Value: €834.50 million

Difference: €501.76 million

Surprisingly, or perhaps not given the excessive spending by English clubs, Spurs are the only Premier League team to feature in this list. Under the guidance of notoriously stingy businessman, Daniel Levy, Tottenham has built a squad worth far in excess of what they paid.

While trophies have evaded them thus far, they have come extremely close to winning the Premier League in recent seasons while seeking out value transfers and developing young players. Players such as Harry Kane, Dele Alli, and Christian Erikson have greatly contributed to Tottenham's entry on this list, increasing in value by €150 million, €94 million, and €66.5 million respectively during their time at the club.

The current squad has 16 players worth over €20 million, while only six players in the team have been purchased for more than that amount. This equates to fantastic business by Spurs whose reputation for developing players rings true according to these statistics.

