5 dark horses who could win the 2024 Ballon d'Or award

It's any footballer's dream to win the Ballon d'Or. It is the most prestigious individual honour in the world of football. The 2023 Ballon d'Or winner was announced on October 30 and Lionel Messi took home the award for a record-extending eighth time.

The race for the 2024 Ballon d'Or started with the commencement of the 2023-24 season. In addition to the usual suspects, there have also been quite a few players who have surprised us with their performance levels in the early stages of the new campaign.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five dark horses who could win the 2024 Ballon d'Or award.

#5 Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich)

FC Bayern München v Sport-Club Freiburg - Bundesliga

“This is the best Leroy Sané Bayern has had so far. He's one of the players on whom we want to build the future of the team.”

This is what Bayern Munich director Christoph Freund told SportBILD while dismissing reports of no talks taking place between the player and the club over a new deal. He was spot on with his assessment of Sane. The winger is playing the best football of his career right now.

Sane has been a major difference-maker for Bayern in the final third and his numbers reflect the stark improvement in his game. The 27-year-old has scored nine goals and provided seven assists in 18 appearances across all competitions this season.

#4 Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

APTOPIX Britain Soccer Premier League

Bernardo Silva made it to the 2023 Ballon d'Or 30-man shortlist much to the surprise of many. Don't get us wrong. Silva did a good job for Manchester City last term but he was nowhere near his best. But if his performances in the early stages of the new season are anything to go by, Silva is well and truly back.

The Portugal international has been City's creator-in-chief in Kevin De Bruyne's absence due to injury so far this term. Silva has gone about stitching moves together with precision and plenty of swagger.

In 13 appearances across all competitions so far this season, the 29-year-old has scored three goals and provided three assists.

#3 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Britain Soccer Premier League

Mohamed Salah is now 31 but has allayed all concerns over a potential decline by turning in a string of spectacular performances in the opening phase of the 2023-24 season. Salah has been in scintillating form for Liverpool so far this term.

The iconic Egyptian winger's exceptional technical qualities and athleticism make him one of the most intimidating attackers in the Premier League. Salah can't seem to go a game without scoring a goal or providing an assist these days.

In 17 appearances across all competitions so far this season, he has scored 12 goals and provided four assists.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)

Al Wehda v Al-Nassr - Saudi Pro League

Could he do it once again? At the age of 38, Cristiano Ronaldo has no business being this good and even being a part of the Ballon d'Or conversation. But thanks to the incredible goalscoring form he has showcased for both Portugal and Al-Nassr, he is a dark horse in the race for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Ronaldo is the leading goalscorer in the now star-studded Saudi Pro League. In 17 appearances across all competitions, the 38-year-old has scored 16 points and provided nine assists for Al-Nassr.

#1 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

Spain Soccer Champions League

Antoine Griezmann was one of the best players in La Liga last season. He was also in great form for France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and despite turning 32 in March, he continues to be one of the finest footballers on the planet.

Griezmann has kicked on in similar fashion in the 2023-24 season. The Frenchman has been a standout performer for the Rojiblancos in the new campaign. If he can keep this up, he will become a major competitior in the race for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Griezmann has scored 12 goals and provided one assist in 16 appearances across all competitions so far this term for Atletico Madrid.