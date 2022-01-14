5 darkhorses for the 2022 Ballon d'Or award

The Ballon d'Or is the most prestigious individual prize in football. Only the greatest players in the history of the sport have had the privilege of wrapping their hands around the Ballon d'Or trophy.

It is presented by French news magazine France Football to the best performing footballer in a single calendar year. Lionel Messi is the player with the most Ballon d'Or wins. He won the award for a record seventh time last year.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have enjoyed a duopoly over the Ballon d'Or

The eternal rivals have won 12 of the last 13 Ballon d'Or awards between them. Messi is closely followed by Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won five. Some of their generation's best players have missed out on the opportunity to win the award due to the duo's dominance.

Now that their generation is well into their 30s, it looks like it is time for the next batch of youngsters to take the world by storm.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the darkhorses for the 2022 Ballon d'Or award.

#5 Pedri (Spain/Barcelona)

Pedri of FC Barcelona poses with the Golden Boy 2021 award

2021 has been a wonderful year for young Barcelona midfielder Pedri. The teenager established himself as one of the best midfielders in La Liga at the tender age of 18. He bossed proceedings in the middle of the park for the Catalans and was a rare bright spark in an otherwise underwhelming 2020-21 season.

Pedri, who turned 19 in November, then went onto become one of the stars of Euro 2020. He was named the Best Young Player of the Tournament. He has all the qualities that can help him become one of the best central midfielders in the world.

Pedri has already been likened to Barcelona legends like Xavi and Andres Iniesta. The youngster had quite a grueling 2021 where fixtures came thick and fast. Pedri has now recovered from a muscle injury and a bout with the coronavirus.

He could really take his game up a notch this year and hopefully turn in a handful of wonderful performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as well. He won the Golden Boy Award in 2021 and is the brightest young midfield prospect in the world right now.

#4 Neymar Jr. (Brazil/Paris Saint-Germain)

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Neymar Jr. has endured a rocky start to the 2021-22 season. The Brazilian has not been at his best and is currently sidelined with an ankle injury. In 14 appearances across all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar has scored just three goals and provided three assists.

Those numbers are quite low by his own lofty standards. But it looks like Neymar will return in time for the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League. He usually springs to life for the big occasion. PSG are among the favorites to win the Champions League this term.

If he can inspire PSG to the title and secure the Ligue 1 title as well, Neymar Jr. could win his first Ballon d'Or by firing on all cylinders at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Edited by Shambhu Ajith