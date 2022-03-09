5 defenders with most assists in Europe’s top 5 leagues since 2012

European football has evolved leaps and bounds over the past decade or so.

Defenders were traditionally required to form the backline, with their primary objective being to combat opponents' attacks. The full-backs were called upon to guard their respective flanks and thwart the winger's attacking attempts.

Gone are the days when a defender's only role is to defend. With the evolution of football in recent years, we have now seen fullbacks join the attack very frequently, even contributing to goals on occasion.

There are a few fullbacks who embody this change in the modern game. These right-backs and left-backs can often be seen sprinting down the wings and making inch-perfect crosses into the opponents' box for their attackers to score.

Let's take a look at the five defenders with the most assists in Europe’s top five leagues since 2012.

#5. Marcelo

Marcelo used to be an ever-present figure in the Real Madrid backline.

The Brazilian joined Real Madrid in 2007 and has gone on to become a bonafide club legend in the last 15 years. Known for his pace and intricate passing ability, Marcelo has often produced when the club needed him the most.

One of the most experienced defenders on the world stage, Marcelo has made over 500 appearances for Los Blancos. He has won La Liga five times and the Copa del Rey on two occasions. His most prominent honour is being an integral part of Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League success, with the club winning the trophy four times between 2013 and 2018.

Marcelo has racked up 37 assists since 2012 and ranks fifth on the list of defenders with the most assists in Europe’s top 5 leagues since 2012.

#4. Dani Alves

FC Barcelona v Villanovense - Copa Del Rey

Dani Alves is a certified legend of the modern game.

The 38-year-old has enjoyed great success during his career with FC Barcelona, Sevilla, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain. Alves boasts a world of experience and is one of the most decorated footballers in the football world.

Alves is famed for his defending prowess as well as his ability to contribute substantially to attacks. With an incredible 43 trophies to his name, there is no doubt that Dani Alves is one of the most legendary Brazilian footballers of all time.

Alves has registered 38 assists since 2012 and takes the fourth spot on this list. At 38, he still finds himself starting regularly for Barcelona in La Liga - truly a testament to his longevity.

#3. Trent Alexander-Arnold

Leicester City v Liverpool - Premier League

Trent Alexander-Arnold is considered by many to be the best right-back in the world.

The Englishman made his debut for Liverpool in 2016 and has changed the definition of what it takes to be a right-back in the Premier League today. Armed with a wand of a right foot, Alexander-Arnold's biggest strengths are his immaculate passing and his dead-ball abilities.

Alexander-Arnold finds himself third on the list of defenders with the most assists in the last decade, but the fact is that he was only 14 years old in 2012. He only made his debut in 2016 and has already racked up astronomical figures for assists.

He holds the record for most assists by a Premier League defender in a full season and only seems to be improving with each game. Still only 23 years old, Alexander-Arnold could end up setting unbreakable records if he keeps his pace up.

#2. Andy Robertson

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Andy Robertson has emerged as one of Europe's best left-backs.

The Scot signed for Liverpool in 2017 and has established himself as one of the league's premier fullbacks. Lining up on the left flank, Robertson boasts the perfect cocktail of attacking and defending ability in his arsenal.

Robertson, along with teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold, have arguably been the vanguard of European football's shift towards attacking fullbacks. The pair are extremely lethal when given space and time, often registering at least one assist between them every game.

The 27-year-old has registered 48 assists since 2012. Robertson is a key part of Jurgen Klopp's setup and will be integral to defining the Reds' successes in the coming seasons.

#1. Jordi Alba

FC Barcelona v Getafe CF - LaLiga Santander

Jordi Alba is one of football's best-known left-backs.

The Spaniard joined Barcelona from Valencia in 2012 and has gone on to achieve great success with the Blaugrana. In the 10 years since, Alba has won four La Liga titles, four Copa del Rey titles and one UEFA Champions League.

Alba is one of the most experienced defenders in the Barcelona side and has over 400 club appearances to his name. Having won several trophies alongside club legends like Xavi, Iniesta, Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi, Alba will go down in history as a club legend himself.

With 55 assists to his name, Alba leads the charts for the most assists by any defender since 2012. He continues to be a regular in Xavi's setup at Barcelona, and has already made 19 league appearances this season.

