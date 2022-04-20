5 defenders you wouldn't believe have scored more league goals than Lionel Messi this season

Lionel Messi is regarded as the greatest of all time by several people in the world of football. But the Argentinian legend has suffered his most shocking campaign this season, as he has only managed three goals in Ligue 1, his lowest league tally since the 2004/2005 season.

While he has managed the second-highest assists in the league (13), his goal tally was expected to soar in a league that Paris Saint-Germain dominate.

Lionel Messi has had a poor first season in France

The Barcelona legend has taken his time to settle into French football and leaving the Nou Camp has certainly taken a toll on him. The output of three league goals is quite appalling, especially when you consider that some defenders in Europe's Top 5 Leagues have outscored him. Modern day defenders are far more attacking and some have managed to score more than the great man himself this season.

On that note, let's take a look at 5 defenders you would not believe have scored more league goals than Lionel Messi this season.

Note: Only Europe's Top 5 Leagues have been considered.

#5 Ronald Araujo- 4

FC Barcelona v Eintracht Frankfurt: Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Europa League

Ronald Araujo has been one of the best centre-backs in La Liga this season, especially since Xavi's arrival at Barcelona.

The 23-year-old star, who has previously played with Lionel Messi, has outscored the club legend this season. Araujo has scored some vital goals for his side, with his first strike coming in September when he found the back of the net against Granada. This was followed by massive goals against Sevilla and Atletico Madrid and a recent 4-0 victory in El Clasico against Real Madrid.

The youngster has proven his mettle in defense but his threat through offensive set-pieces has been just as important for his side. Lionel Messi knows a thing or two about scoring important goals for Barcelona and will be proud of Araujo's strikes this season.

#4 Jan Bednarek

West Ham United v Southampton - Premier League

Jan Bednarek has been part of the Southampton defense that has conceded more goals (52) than 18th placed Burnley (45) this season.

While Bednarek has been slightly complacement at the back, his attacking contributions have been timely. The centre-back has scored against Leicester City, West Ham United and Brentford this season but his most important strike of the campaign came against Arsenal last weekend. The defender scored the only goal of the game, thereby putting his side into the running to finish in the top half of the table this season.

Lionel Messi may score more goals than Bednarek by the end of the season but the Polish star could be proud of the feat at the moment.

#3 Konstantinos Mavropanos- 4

DSC Arminia Bielefeld v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga

Konstantinos Mavropanos is most famous for being signed as an Arsenal player in 2018 but the Greek ace has done well on his loan spell at Stuttgart. The German club are fighting relegation at the moment but the Arsenal loanee could be their ticket out of there.

Mavropanos' four goals have come against the likes of Wolfsburg, Freiburg, Borussia Monchengladbach and Hoffenheim and his side have only lost one of those games. Hence, the Greek star is probably carrying some sort of scoring luck while his defensive displays have been just as good.

The Gunners could include the defender in their first-team plans next season, especially if he continues to perform at this level. Moreover, it is not everyday that you score more league goals than Lionel Messi over the course of a season.

#2 Alex Moreno- 5

Real Betis v Rayo Vallecano - Copa del Rey - Semifinal

Alex Moreno is the first full-back on this list and the left-back has been commendable this season. The Spaniard has been a work-horse down the left flank for Real Betis, evidenced by his five goals and four assists in 28 La Liga appearances.

The 28-year-old star is also the highest scoring defender in the league this season and for good reason. He contributes heavily in the build-up play and is quite effective in the final third of the pitch. His defensive contributions are just as important and his stamina levels, coupled with an awareness of his surroundings, make him a quality modern day full-back.

The left-footed star has performed better than Lionel Messi this season, which might just be one of the lesser records he would have wanted to achieve during his professional career.

#1 Nahuel Molina- 6

Udinese Calcio v AS Roma - Serie A

Nahuel Molina has been one of the right-backs in Serie A this season. The full-back has scored more goals than any other defender in Europe's top five leagues through his sensational attacking performances.

Molina has found the net on six occasions against six different opponents. He has score the victories against Venezia and Torino and twice against Cagliari. But they have not been as important as his strikes in the 4-4 draw against Lazio in December and in the 1-1 stalemate against AS Roma last month. The full-back is now also reported to be on the radar of Juventus, thereby showcasing his incredible performances this season.

Molina may have never dreamt of outscoring Lionel Messi in a league campaign, but the PSG attacker's fellow countryman has somehow managed the same this season.

Edited by Diptanil Roy