5 defenders with most goal contributions in 2021

Defenders play a vital role in the game of football today, but they mostly remain underrated. The defensive-minded players have always been key to the success of top clubs.

This year, there have been some wonderful performances from defenders around the world. They have not just been effective by restricting the opposition, but have also been helpful in offence too.

Modern-day football encourages full-backs to be proactively involved in the game. We have seen some great defenders like Marcelo, Ashley Cole, Cesar Azpilicueta and others do pretty well in attack. Many other defenders have also been successful at both ends.

On that note, here's a look at the five best defenders with the most goal contributions this year:

#5 Borna Sosa (VfB Stuttgart) - 15

Having come through the ranks at Dinamo Zagreb's youth academy, Borna Sosa played in Croatia in the early days of his career. In 2018, he joined VfB Stuttgart, and has been with them since then.

Sosa is a tall and smart left-back who can also play as a wing-back. His attacking mindset has helped him turn into an assist provider. The 23-year old recorded nine assists in the Bundesliga last season.

Considering the attacking threat he provides, Sosa earned himself a call-up to the senior Croatian team this year. The young left-back has scored two goals and recorded 13 assists in 2021 across competitions.

Note: Theo Hernandez (AC Milan) and Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain) have also had 15 goal contributions this year.

#4 Joao Cancelo (Manchester City) - 16

It is truly a blessing to have a player like Joao Cancelo. The Portuguese defender can play on either side of the pitch, both as a full-back or as a wing-back.

Cancelo has got the passing range of a quality playmaker and the knack to dribble past players like a top winger. His creativity has been of great help to Manchester City. The Portuguese full-back contributed five Premier League goals last season.

His form has only got better this season, as he has contributed ten goals across competitions. Cancelo has been involved in 16 goals in 2021 as he remains a vital cog in Pep Guardiola's arsenal.

