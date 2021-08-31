5 defensive midfielders with the most Premier League goals in the last decade

The Premier League has always been graced by amazing midfielders over the years. That is also true for the current crop of midfield personnel in the league. The attacking midfielders, though, have often been in demand, and more often than not, receive more appreciation than the ones at the back.

Players like Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount and many other attack-minded players in the Premier League are often praised for their performances. They contribute more toward goals, while the defensive midfielders do the dirty work at the back.

Playing deep is not an easy task, especially when players need to be heavily involved in both the defensive and attacking parts of the game. Some of the defensive midfielders have also contributed in attack, scoring crucial goals for their teams. On that note, here's a look at the five defensive midfielders with the most Premier League goals in the last decade;

#5 Tomas Soucek (West Ham) - 14

Tomas Soucek - West Ham United vs Manchester United - Premier League

Signed from Slavia Prague in 2019, Tomas Soucek has been a transformative figure for West Ham since arriving at the club, adding a new dimension to their midfield. The towering Czech Republic star has been a menace in the air and on the pitch, scoring goals, destroying attacks and covering every blade of the grass.

Soucek has formed an excellent partnership with Declan Rice in the middle of the park, and played a key role in stopping opposition attacks. His aerial presence has also been a key factor in the Hammers' excellent defensive record in the Premier League. Soucek won the most aerial duels (217) in the Premier League last season, proving to be a strong presence in the air for the Hammers.

Moreover, Soucek has also contributed in attack, scoring ten goals in the Premier League last season. Only two midfielders bettered Soucek's tally goals in the competition last campaign.

Most Premier League goals scored for West Ham since the start of last season:



◉ Michail Antonio (11)

◉ Tomáš Souček (11)



Both on the scoresheet this afternoon. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Ir0avVh2k9 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 15, 2021

The 26-year-old has scored 14 goals in just two seasons from the midfield position. Given a year or two more, there's no doubt the Czech international could come out on top of the list.

#4 Sung-Yeung Ki (Swansea, Sunderland, Newcastle United) - 15

Ki Sung-Yeung - Swansea City vs AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Ki Sung-Yeung was a regular player for Swansea City in the Premier League during the last decade. He made 139 appearances for the Welsh club, and was a key part of their midfield. The midfielder also had spells at Sunderland and Newcastle United in the Premier League before departing for Mallorca in 2020.

Ki is a box-to-box midfielder who is very adept in breaking down the game and providing cover for the defence. But the South Korean also contributed his fair share in attack, scoring 15 goals during his time in the Premier League.

His most impressive goalscoring season came during the 2014-15 campaign, when he netted eight times for Swansea. That helped the club to an eighth-place finish.

🍀 87 appearances & 11 goals for Celtic

🦢 160 appearances & 12 goals for Swansea

🔴 34 appearances & 4 goals on-loan for Sunderland



🇰🇷 104 caps for South Korea, 10 goals, and national team captain



✍️ Ki Sung-yueng signs for Newcastle United on a free transfer.#NUFC pic.twitter.com/nezAbHLfgl — bet365 (@bet365) June 29, 2018

The South Korean is currently back in South Korea with FC Seoul, the club where he first started his career.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav