5 possible destinations for Jose Mourinho after Manchester United sack

What's next for Jose Mourinho?

Jose Mourinho's worst nightmare is over as he has been sacked as manager of Manchester United, after leading the club for two and a half years. The Portuguese manager was at odds with the board, players, as well as the fans, as United slumped to sixth in the table, and 19 points behind arch-rivals and leaders, Liverpool.

The embarrassing defeat against Liverpool - where Mourinho's team were outplayed by Jurgen Klopp's exciting brand of football, proved to be the final nail in the coffin of Mourinho at Manchester United.

In his two and a half years at the club, Mourinho delivered the League Cup, Community Shield, and the Europa League, but was roundly criticised for his style of play, player unrest, and his battle with the United hierarchy over player signings, or the lack of it.

Mourinho has been lambasted by pundits, former players, and fans by the way he has conducted himself in press conferences and interviews, and many have said that his stock in the managerial world has plummeted.

But, it is too early and naive to write off the Portuguese manager who has won the Champions League twice. Here, we look at the 5 possible destinations for Jose Mourinho after being sacked by Manchester United:

#5 Paris Saint-Germain

PSG"s incredibly talented squad could benefit from an experienced manager like Mourinho

Paris Saint-Germain have dominated France's Ligue 1, winning 5 of the last 6 league titles, while also winning the last four editions of the French Cup and the French League Cup.

The French champions have complete control over domestic competitions in France, and it seems like any manager can help the team waltz to the title after title, thanks to the world-class squad, as well as the riches of the owners who add quality players in almost every transfer window.

But the big prize that has eluded the Parisian side is the Champions League, having not progressed past the quarter-finals stage of the Champions League in the last decade. The came closest to progressing to the final four of the Champions League in the 2016-17 season, but squandered a 4-0 lead from the first leg against Barcelona, losing 6-5 on aggregate.

This is where an experienced and astute tactician like Jose Mourinho could take PSG all the way in Europe's elite competition. While some may dismiss him as defensive, a front three of Cavani, Neymar, and Mbappe can blow away oppositions even if they are set up defensively.

Thomas Tuchel is doing a great job as the coach of PSG, but if he doesn't deliver the Champions League in the next two years, the club's board will want to bring in an experienced manager, who has won the Champions League previously, to guide them to the title that has eluded them.

