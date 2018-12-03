×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

5 early contenders for the Premier League's Player of the Year award

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.16K   //    03 Dec 2018, 23:18 IST

Manchester City are still the team to beat in the league
Manchester City are still the team to beat in the league

It has been an eventful season so far in the Premier League. After 14 rounds of games, a clear picture has begun to emerge about what the table may look like come June 2019.

As expected, defending champions, Manchester City are leading the pack. Pep Guardiola's team has been scintillating without having to get into 2nd gear in most matches. These include ties against fellow supposed "Big 6" teams like Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool has continued to hang on to the Cityzens' coat-tail despite an attack that has not been firing on all cylinders. Arsenal and Chelsea under new managers; Unai Emery and Maurizio Sarri have also been doing very well.

The promoted teams; Wolverhampton Wanderers, Cardiff City, and Fulham have found the going tough despite a great start by Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves. The Cottagers i.e. Fulham are last on the Premier League table, a situation which cost Slavisa Jokanovic his job.

As is common every season, some players have been easily distinguishable from the others. They have been at the forefront of everything good their teams have done so far.

Here is a look at 5 players who may be in with a shout for the title of best player in the Premier League come the end of the season:

#5 Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool)

Van Dijk has been a colossus at the back for the Reds
Van Dijk has been a colossus at the back for the Reds

The Dutchman had been one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League during his days at Southampton. Following his world record (for a defender) transfer to Anfield, the 27-year-old has gotten even better.

Identified by Jurgen Klopp as the man to fix what had become a recurring issue for the Reds, not even the German could have guessed the impact Van Dijk has had.

Unflappable, strong, brilliant in the air, aggressive and a great reader of the game, he has added steel and most importantly, organization to the Liverpool defence. Gone is the backline that was conceding lots of silly goals.

With Van Dijk orchestrating, the defence is the meanest in the league with only 5 goals conceded in 14 matches. Youngster, Joe Gomez has grown exponentially playing alongside the Dutchman.

The backline has been the main reason why the Reds have continued to stay close to Manchester City. If Liverpool is to break its Premier League hoodoo, Van Dijk would be a central figure.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester City Eden Hazard Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Football Top 5/Top 10
Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Well, I love football (a look at my body of work tells a better story). However, I also love other sports and from time to time, pen articles concerning basketball, tennis, boxing, and e-sports. I follow these sports as much as I can, this explains why I write on a lot of different topics ranging from analysis and tactics to transfers and a whole lot more (reviews, previews and everything in between). Real Madrid is the team closest to my heart (same goes for Rafa Nadal, Raul Gonzalez, Mike Tyson, Mortal Kombat and the San Antonio Spurs).
Best Premier League XI from the 2010s
RELATED STORY
Premier League Team of the Season so far
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 10 players in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
5 Best defenders currently in the Premier League 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Match Day 13 Round-up
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: Top 5 midfielders for points in...
RELATED STORY
Top contenders for the Player of the Year award in the...
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League managers with the best managerial start...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players who never got picked in the Team of the...
RELATED STORY
3 Changes Sarri needs to make to turn Chelsea into title...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 15
Tomorrow AFC HUD 01:15 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow BRI CRY 01:15 AM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow WES CAR 01:15 AM West Ham vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow WAT MAN 01:30 AM Watford vs Manchester City
06 Dec BUR LIV 01:15 AM Burnley vs Liverpool
06 Dec FUL LEI 01:15 AM Fulham vs Leicester City
06 Dec WOL CHE 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea
06 Dec EVE NEW 01:15 AM Everton vs Newcastle
06 Dec MAN ARS 01:30 AM Manchester United vs Arsenal
06 Dec TOT SOU 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Southampton
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us