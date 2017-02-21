5 early predictions for the Premier League next season

The Premier League is unpredictable, but we are very smart.

@soumalyamoitra7 by Soumalya Moitra Top 5 / Top 10 21 Feb 2017, 17:32 IST

A Sunderland fan during a Premier League game

Since doing predictions is the easiest thing in the world, I will gather by wits and make predictions so that you can bookmark this page and ridicule me at my Twitter handle when none of this comes true (Product placement at its best).

Anyhow, back to the matter at hand, the Premier League (the best League in the world and all that) has been at its unpredictable best in the last two years or so. It is like trying to make sense of ‘The Scream’ by Edvard Munch, so if any of this comes true, you must and must remember that you read it here first.

#5 Sunderland to go down as Newcastle return to the Premier League

The Tyne-Wear derby is hands down one of the most entertaining of games in the Premier League. Entertaining in every sense of the word, dirty (114 yellow cards, 4 red cards since 2001), crowd troubles, the banter between fans, and od course the hatred. Also, it means a lot, don’t believe me? Check out Mirovic’s celebration last time the two played.

But with Newcastle at the top of the Championship and going from strength to strength under Rafael Benítez (call him a fat Spanish waiter now), it is more than likely that the famous black and white stripes will be back in the Premier League soon. Sunderland though increasingly look like a team managed by David Moyes and are at the bottom of the League with no inspiration in sight.

I have a feeling if this happens, Twitter will be an amazing place not to be for Sunderland fans for at least a year.