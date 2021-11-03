5 most entertaining PSG players of all time

The most popular sport in the world, football, is not only about winning or losing. It is not only about stats, figures, and strategies. Football, at its core, is the purest form of joy, freedom, and entertainment.

Today, we will try to look beyond the usual numbers and chart, focus on the essence of it. Today, we will take a look at a few Paris Saint-Germain players who kept their fans hooked until the final whistle. Here are the top five entertainers PSG have ever seen:

Special mention: Lionel Messi is one of the best entertainers the world has ever seen. However, since the player has not even featured in 10 games for the club, we cannot keep him on this list.

#5 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Manchester City FC v PSG - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Paris Saint-Germain brought Zlatan Ibrahimovic to announce themselves to the world. They wanted to make a statement in front of the European powerhouses. Getting a man with an outrageous skillset and an outlandish personality was the best way to do it.

Ibrahimovic arrived in Paris in 2012, hoping to rejuvenate his dipping career graph. He shook the order of the French league and quickly became the league’s best striker.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



🇮🇹 150 goals scored in Serie A

⚽️ 400 goals in domestic leagues



#UCL Zlatan Ibrahimović keeps reaching new milestones at the age of 40. 🔥🇮🇹 150 goals scored in Serie A⚽️ 400 goals in domestic leagues Zlatan Ibrahimović keeps reaching new milestones at the age of 40. 🔥🇮🇹 150 goals scored in Serie A⚽️ 400 goals in domestic leagues#UCL https://t.co/FUQsmMOH9I

The Swede fought with his opponents, scored outrageous goals, and always had the best answers during press conferences. With him leading PSG’s charge, there was not a single dull moment.

Ibrahimovic openly called himself the best player in the league and the world, time and again, and the stats to back up his claims.

In only 180 games, Zlatan scored 156 games for PSG. He was also a pretty capable creator at the French club and pitched in with 61 assists during his four-year spell at the club.

#4 Jay-Jay Okocha

Jay-Jay Okocha in PSG v Dep Coruna

Widely hailed as Nigeria’s best-ever player, Jay-Jay Okocha called PSG his home between 1998 and 2002. The former attacking midfielder loved the game from the bottom of his heart and had the ability to write his love letter on the pitch.

Okocha was full of feints, stepovers, and signature turns. He could turn any defender inside out and had the intelligence to avoid rough challenges.

Okocha also had quick feet and could get out of trouble more often than not. As is often the case with skillful players, the Nigerian was also a bit inconsistent.

He would often put in a Man of the Match performance in one game and disappear without a trace in the next. PSG fans, however, celebrated the man unconditionally and consider him to be a part of the club’s history.

Also Read: Top 5 youth prospects at PSG right now (2021)

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar