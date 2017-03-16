5 EPL players who need to find a new club

Wayne Rooney's long and eventful Manchester United career is coming to an end - which other EPL players need to find new clubs?

by Manukrishnan S R 16 Mar 2017

The amount of money involved in football can often reach such eye-watering figures that can even stifle the passion towards the game. After all, at least a few among us wonder, what could be better than pocketing 5 to 6 figure salaries per week and then getting to watch the action from the bench with no consequences?

But alas, that's what sets professional footballers apart from the rest; the unwavering will to play, to feature in the biggest matches and make a difference on the grandest occasions. The camera focus on dejected players watching longingly from the bench has become a trademark feature of football broadcasting.

Every season we have a few players of this ilk – ones who do not play as often as their talent merits. The reasons may be wide ranging, such as the change in tactics due to a new manager, contract related standoffs, loss of form, loss of place in the 11 to a better performing team mate etc. One thing is certain; if their services were to be offered to a buyer club, there would be no shortage of takers.

#1 Erik Lamela

Once heralded as Tottenham's replacement for Gareth Bale, Lamela has had a topsy-turvy career at Tottenham, to say the least. After struggling under Andre Villas-Boas and Tim Sherwood, Pochettino's arrival seemed to spell good times for his Argentine compatriot.

The 2014-15 season served as a bedding in period for both the manager and the player, and the player's qualities shone through in Tottenham's ultimately unsuccessful title challenge of 2015-16.

However, 2016-17 has been a difficult season for Lamela. The excellent form of his teammates and the team itself, in his absence, in addition to persistent injury woes, has meant that Lamela has been sparingly used this season. The emergence of Dele Alli and excellent form of Son Heung-Min mean that Lamela's long term prospects are insecure – and a summer move might suit all parties involved.