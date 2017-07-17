5 EPL scorelines that moulded a generation of fans

Sometimes the score line of a match can flatter the performance. But in these scenarios, they tell the full story...

by Mathaeus Abuwa Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jul 2017, 20:03 IST

There are some score-lines that will forever leave a lasting impression in the minds of fans. Regardless of how old they become or which team they switch to, the moment they witnessed THAT match will forever be fresh in their minds.

Some scorelines have the power and influence to change a fan’s outlook for the rest of their life. It only takes that one game to change how you feel about your club and the sport.

Here are 5 EPL score lines that moulded a generation of fans.

#5 Tottenham 5-3 Chelsea (2015)

This was the first time Jose Mourinho conceded more than 4 goals in a single league game

There comes a day when the pretenders must show their worth and announce themselves to the world. For many a year, Tottenham have been seen as the team that will always be there and just there about, whilst never seriously being in contention. However, on the 1st day of 2015, Pochettino’s men told everyone they meant business from then on.

Since this 5-3 victory at White Hart Lane, Tottenham have gone on to finish 2nd in two successive seasons, something they would have never dreamt of 10 years ago. The landmark game itself specifically showed the inevitable decline of John Terry and unprecedented rise of Harry Kane.

The English striker humiliated England’s greatest ever CB on two occasions to score an impressive brace at the lane.