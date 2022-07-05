5 European teams with the highest expenditure this summer (July 2022)

Every summer, the most ambitious European clubs try their best to strengthen their teams. Players move countries, earning the selling clubs millions in transfer fees. They then go on to either draw plaudits or be ridiculed for their obnoxious price tags.

The 2022 summer transfer window is still in its early days, but we have already seen some big clubs make some big-money moves.

Today, we will take a closer look at some of the biggest moves so far, shedding light on the clubs that have been spent without a worry in the world.

Now without further ado, let us take a look at the top five clubs that have spent the most so far this summer:

#5 Real Madrid - €80 million

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

Having missed out on Kylian Mbappe, European champions Real Madrid have bounced back with a couple of important signings. Spending €80 million on transfers so far this summer, Los Blancos have brought in a couple of great players.

Brought in from AS Monaco for a staggering €80 million, Aurelien Tchouameni has become the latest big-money Galactico. The French defensive midfielder grabbed eyeballs with his impressive displays last term. He is now set to provide cover and eventually replace Madrid’s ever-dependable Casemiro.

German centre-back Antonio Rudiger has also been brought in this summer, adding some much-needed steel to Real Madrid’s back line.

The 29-year-old, who has joined the club from Chelsea as a free agent, could free up David Alaba to serve as a left-back, a position that needs strengthening after Marcelo’s departure.

#4 Liverpool - €85.8 million

Liverpool Trophy Parade

Liverpool played all 63 available fixtures across four competitions in the 2021-22 campaign. They won the FA Cup and the League Cup, while narrowly missing out on the Champions League and the Premier League.

With a few new faces, they are preparing to mount another challenge next season. The Reds have spent €85.8 million already this summer, signing three top players.

Darwin Nunez, who mesmerized Anfield with his performance for Benfica in the Champions League last season, has been brought in for a €75 million fee. With Sadio Mane leaving for Bayern Munich, the Uruguayan will have the responsibility of popping up with important goals for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Fabio Carvalho, 19, has been signed from Fulham for €5.9 million. The attacking midfielder originally joined as a free agent. But as per a tribunal hearing, a compensation fee is charged when U21 players transfer from one English club to another.

Calvin Ramsay has also joined Liverpool’s ranks this summer. Signed for €4.89 million from Aberdeen, the 18-year-old plays as a right-back, thus making him an invaluable addition to the squad.

Before Ramsay's signing, the Reds did not have a natural replacement for first-choice right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

#3 Tottenham Hotspur - €87.2million

Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

North London giants Tottenham Hotspur secured Champions League football on the final matchday of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Antonio Conte’s Spurs are gearing up for an even loftier campaign next season.

Spurs have spent €87.2 million so far this summer, bringing in four players. Richarlison, whose 15 goal-involvement in the 2021-22 Premier League season helped Everton stay afloat, has been their biggest signing so far. The Brazilian forward, who joins Harry Kane and Heung-min Son in attack, has been brought in for a €58 million fee.

Yves Bissouma, who made his name as a confident central midfielder at Brighton & Hove Albion, has also joined the club. The industrious and supremely talented midfielder cost the Lilywhites €29.2 million.

Additionally, ex-Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic and former Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster have joined Conte’s side as free agents.

#2 Arsenal - €97.1 million

Crystal Palace v Arsenal - Premier League

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal played attractive football for most of the 2021-22 campaign, but could not manage to secure a top-four finish. Buoyed by new signings, they are all decked up to try again next term. The Gunners, so far, have spent €97.1 million on transfers, and they might not be done yet.

Signed from Manchester City for a considerable €52.20 million fee, Gabriel Jesus has been their biggest acquisition so far. Filling in for Alexandre Lacazette, who left as a free agent for Lyon on July 1, Jesus should make Arsenal considerably sharp in front of goal.

Attacking midfielder Fabio Vieira has also been brought in, adding more creativity to Arsenal’s already creative midfield. Vieira, who made 28 goal contributions in 76 appearances for Porto over the last three seasons, cost the club €35 million in transfer fees.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner and right-winger Marquinhos are the other two names to be added to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal squad.

Turner, signed for €6.36 million from New England, could give stiff competition to first-choice keeper Aaron Ramsdale. Marquinhos, 19, on the other hand, has been brought in from Sao Paulo for €3.5 million.

#1 Manchester City - €108.8 million

Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League

Having already spent €108.8 million on transfers, reigning Premier League champions Manchester City are the first team to breach the €100 million-mark this summer. They have signed three players so far this summer, with all three adding tangible value to the already star-studded squad.

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland became their first acquisition this summer. The Norwegian goal machine, who scored 86 goals in 89 appearances for BVB, was signed for a mere €60 million in what can easily be dubbed a bargain buy.

The towering forward is expected to add a new dimension to City’s formidable attack in the 2022-23 campaign.

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips is the latest name to be added to Manchester City’s roster. Signed from Leeds United, Phillips cost the club €48.75 million in transfer fees. In Fernandinho’s absence, the defensive midfielder is set to give Rodri a real run for his money.

Stefan Ortega is the third player to be added to City’s squad. The Spanish goalkeeper has commendable reflexes and made some stunning saves for Arminia Bielefeld in the 2021-22 season.

Joining as a free agent, Ortega will play second fiddle to Manchester City’s first-choice goalkeeper Ederson.

