5 European teams that guarantee 'Over 2.5 Goals'

Paris Saint-Germain are one of Europe's top scoring teams

The European season may be on break for international matches but certain patterns have emerged and many have begun to take advantage of this.

Some of the big boys have shown the intent to plunder as many goals as possible as these may become very important in determining league winners come the end of the season.

Over 2.5 Goals in sports betting teams refers to a situation where two or more goals are scored in a football match. The identity of the teams which score is irrelevant as all goals count towards fulfilling the bet conditions.

In the big five European leagues, certain teams which like playing on the front foot score a lot of goals in their matches. However, because these teams are always looking to score, they leave holes at the back which gives the opposition chances to score as well.

Here is a look at five European sides (who will all feature in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League) and their prospects of delivering Over 2.5 returns for punters.

#5 RB Leipzig

Red Bull's attacking ethos means goals will not be in short supply

The boys from East Germany have been building slowly ever since the club came into existence in 2010. Following the purchase of fifth-tier side, SSV Markranstädt, the club has gone from strength to strength.

Building on a philosophy of getting in the brightest young talent from around the world, the team currently led by Germany's brightest young coach, Julian Nagelsmann has consistently being amongst the highest scoring side in every Bundesliga season they have participated in.

Last season in Germany's top divison, the Red Bulls scored 63 goals and conceded 29 in 34 games. This rounds out to an average of 2.7 goals in each game featuring the team from Leipzig.

With a fearsome attack featuring the like of Timo Werner, Yussuf Poulsen, Marcel Sabitzer, Emile Forsberg and the marauding fullback talents of Lukas Klostermann and Marcus Halstenberg, goals have not been in short supply.

The side currently tops the Bundesliga table with 9 points from 3 games, scoring 9 times and conceding 2. They are almost sure-bankers for winning on goal bets this season.

