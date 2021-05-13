Brazil has been home to some of the best footballers in the history of the sport, and has typified the essence of our beautiful game. The likes of Pele, Ronaldo, Zico, and Ronaldinho, to name just a few, have entertained generations of football fans with their flamboyance and extraordinary abilities.

The current generation of Brazilian football is in fine stead as well, with some of Europe’s top names representing the Selecao. It is no surprise that Brazilians command some of the highest prices in the transfer market, with two of their players in the top three of the most expensive signings in footballing history.

On that note, let’s take a look at 5 most expensive Brazilian players of all time.

#5 Alisson | Liverpool | €62.5 million

Liverpool’s man in goal, Alisson Becker, held the record of being the world’s most expensive goalkeeper for a brief while.

The Brazil international had a stellar campaign with AS Roma in 2017/18 and was named in the Serie A Team of the Year with a tally of 22 clean sheets across all competitions that season. After a disappointing performance by Loris Karius in the Champions League finals against Real Madrid, Liverpool broke the bank to bring Alisson to the English shores on a €62.5 million fee.

The Reds started to reap a return on their investment almost immediately as the Brazilian won Premier League’s Golden Glove accolade. He played a starring role in Liverpool’s Champions League glory in his debut season.

ON THIS DAY: In 2019, Alisson won the Premier League Golden Glove after keeping 21 clean sheets.



Not bad for his debut season. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cTFyKGSfY9 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 12, 2021

Alisson has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Liverpool since his move in 2018, winning the Premier League, Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA SuperCup titles with the Reds. The Brazilian also laid hands on the 2019 Copa America title at the end of his debut season at Anfield.

#4 Kaka | Real Madrid | €67 million

Real Madrid CF v Ajax Amsterdam - UEFA Champions League

Next up, we have one of the greatest Brazilian footballers in the modern era - Kaka, who earned a then-record €67 million move to Los Blancos.

The Brazilian is one of the most naturally gifted talents in footballing history, and was at the peak of his powers during the six-year stint with AC Milan. Kaka won a host of trophies with the former Italian champions - including a Champions League, Serie A, FIFA Club World Cup, and UEFA Super Cup title.

Kaka played a massive role in Milan’s 2006/07 Champions League title-winning campaign, finishing the campaign as the top goal-scorer (10 goals). The 2006/07 season earned him the prestigious Ballon D’Or award in 2007.

Real Madrid made a move for Kaka in the 2009 summer transfer window, splashing a then-world record €67 million fee for the World Cup winner.

Kaka failed to recreate his glory days in the Spanish capital, owing to persistent injury problems and Jose Mourinho’s reluctance to employ the Brazilian. After 68 goal involvements (29 goals, 39 assists) from 120 appearances, Kaka moved back to AC Milan in 2013.

