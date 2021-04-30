5 most expensive fees paid for managers 

In this day and age, football players get sold for exorbitant sums in each transfer window and the trend only seems to be on the rise. Neymar's world-record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 sent shockwaves across the planet, as he left Barcelona for a fee believed to be in the region of £222 million.

The Brazilian's move to the French capital set the tone for what was to come, as several clubs across the continent began to flex their financial muscle. However, over the years, a handful of managers have also been incredibly sought-after and have been involved in big-money transactions.

Julian Nagelsmann's much-anticipated move to Bayern Munich has been the talk of the town, with the Bavarian giants paying a mammoth sum to secure his services from fellow Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

However, is that the most expensive fee paid for a manager in the history of the game? Let's find out.

#5 Jose Mourinho | Inter Milan to Real Madrid - €8 million

Bayern Muenchen v Inter Milan - UEFA Champions League Final

2010 turned out to be the finest year of Jose Mourinho's illustrious career, as he completed the treble with Inter Milan after an outstanding season with the Serie A giants. The Special One, however, made the difficult decision to leave the Nerazzurri at the end of the 2009-10 season, as Real Madrid came calling for him.

Los Blancos needed a world-class manager to take charge of their star-studded squad that boasted the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka, Karim Benzema and others, so they wasted no time in getting Mourinho on board.

The Portuguese great moved to the Santiago Bernabeu for €8 million and went on to have an eventful spell in the Spanish capital.

#4 Ruben Amorim | Braga to Sporting Lisbon - €10 million

Sporting Braga v Rangers FC - UEFA Europa League Round of 32: Second Leg

Ruben Amorim was an unknown name in Liga Nos during his time with Braga, but he made such a massive impression with the club that he quickly became one of the most sought-after managers in the country. Having initially joined Braga's reserve team in the third tier, Amorim was given the first-team job after Ricardo Sa Pinto was sacked in December 2019.

What followed next was an extraordinary turn of events, as Braga become one of the best teams in the Portuguese top-flight under their young manager. Amorim made impressed so much that Sporting Lisbon parted with a staggering €10 million to snap him up in March 2020.

Their faith in the 36-year-old seems to be paying dividends, as Sporting are well-positioned to win their first league title in nearly two decades.

