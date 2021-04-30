5 most valuable U-21 players in the world

The 2020-21 European football season has seen several youngsters enhance their reputations with a string of magnificent displays. In recent seasons, teams have begun taking their chances with young players as opposed to paying record-breaking sums for players, as the transfer market continues to spiral out of control.

Chelsea's squad from the 2019-20 season is a classic example, as Frank Lampard handed debuts to a handful of players from the academy. While Lampard eventually lost his job earlier this season, he did well to kickstart the careers of Mason Mount and Reece James among others, with the youngsters currently flourishing at Stamford Bridge.

Similarly, many U-21 players have played key roles for their clubs in the past two seasons and their values have shot up enormously due to their performances. On that note, here are five such players ranked in the increasing order of their market values.

Note: All figures were gathered from transfermarkt.com

#5 Alphonso Davies | Bayern Munich, €75 million

FC Bayern Munich v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Leg One

Alphonso Davies has enjoyed an astonishing rise to stardom in the past 24 months. Signed as a relatively unknown teenager from Vancouver Whitecaps, Davies spent his first few months with the Bavarian giants away from the spotlight, as he was made to wait for his opportunity.

Known for his blistering pace and dribbling ability, the young winger was given his debut by Niko Kovac. However, due to an injury crisis, he was made to play as a left-back in a move that went on to change his fortunes.

Alphonso Davies in WhoScored's Bundesliga Team of the Week pic.twitter.com/KSEkGhhwnj — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 26, 2021

After the arrival of Hansi Flick, the Canadian became one of the best players in the world in his position and played a pivotal role in Bayern Munich's treble-winning season. He is currently valued at €75 million, making him the fifth most valuable U-21 player in the world.

#4 Joao Felix | Atletico Madrid, €80 million

Atletico de Madrid v Athletic Club - La Liga Santander

Portuguese attacker Joao Felix is one of the most technically gifted youngsters on the planet. The former Benfica man is a key player for club and country and is one of the most expensive players in football history, having joined Atletico Madrid for a fee believed to be in the region of €130 million in 2019.

He has shown flashes of brilliance at the Wanda Metropolitano, but it could be argued that Diego Simeone's system does not bring the best out of an attacking player like him.

Nevertheless, Felix is currently valued at €80 million and is set to have a bright future in the game.

